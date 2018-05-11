The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show is Growing Cume

The listening audience of the KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW is growing. This week, the YEA NETWORKS syndicated show gave out an “Effortless IVF” cycle to a lucky listener of the show with their “Maybe Baby” contest.

In part of her winning letter, JAMIE MILLS told the show, “Please help us get pregnant so we can finally bring our baby home and so my husband will stop bringing home dogs!!”

Host KELLIE RASBERRY got pregnant 12 years ago thanks to the services of Dr. KEVIN DOODY and wanted to help make the dreams of motherhood happen for someone else just in time for Mother’s Day. Now JAMIE (a school teacher) and husband RYAN (a state trooper) will hopefully get their wish!

Host BIG AL MACK just asked for one thing in return… a free pass if Trooper MILLS ever catches him speeding!