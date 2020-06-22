The Judds to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Five-time GRAMMY®, nine-time CMA and seven-time ACM Award-winning iconic duo, The Judds, will receive a star on the world’s most famous walkway, The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“After 37 years, I still find myself amazed! What a journey it has been so far. Thankful to still be included,” said Wynonna Judd. “Many years ago before moving to Nashville, we lived in Hollywood. It was a very hard time. I could barely pay the rent and keep food on the table for Ashley, Wynonna and myself. Walking down Hollywood Boulevard, and seeing those stars under my feet, it just never occurred to me that our names would one day be on a Star with all of those famous people. It’s surreal to even imagine it now. I’m thrilled that we have been given such amazing recognition,” Naomi Judd shared.

The Judds join Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Trisha Yearwood, Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Zac Efron and 28 other entertainers as part of the landmark’s newest class of 2021 inductees (full list below). Induction categories include Recording, Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theater / Live Performance and Radio.

Wynonna and Naomi Judd brought a fresh acoustic sound to country music, with unmistakable harmonies surrounding Wynonna’s powerful lead vocals. The Judds are often celebrated for a rarely-interrupted stretch of 14 No. 1 hits when every single of theirs released by RCA landed in the Billboard Top 10; and a career that defined what it means to be individualists in the music business. The Judds dominated touring in the 80s with 20 Top 10 hits, have sold more than 20 million albums and blazed a trail for duos and women who have followed them.

Hailing from the Appalachian foothills of Ashland, Ky., mother and daughter duo The Judds were discovered by RCA Nashville label head Joe Galante in 1983, after they landed a guest spot on WSM-TV’s Ralph Emery Show. The Judds made their Billboard country chart debut at the end of that year, with “Had a Dream (for the Heart),” and they were on their way to a history-making career.

In 1991 when Naomi’s diagnosis of hepatitis C forced her to retire from the road, The Judds embarked on a historic farewell tour with Garth Brooks as an opening act. The following year, Wynonna launched her solo career with a self-titled album that went 5x platinum. Wynonna’s first three singles reached No. 1 on the country charts and has become a country icon in her own right. Naomi focused on her health, beating the disease and wrote several New York Times Best Sellers and became a popular motivational speaker and actress.

To this day, their enduring legacy has inspired their peers, as well as established and aspiring artists. The Judds broke the mold for what it means to be an entertainment titan and remain one of the most successful acts in the history of the country music format.

The complete list for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2021 are:

In the category of MOTION PICTURES: Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Morris Chestnut, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zac Efron, Giancarlo Giannini, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Smits, Naomi Watts and a double star for Ali McGraw and Ryan O’Neal.

In the category of TELEVISION: Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Marla Gibbs, Jenifer Lewis, Laura Linney, Judge Greg Mathis, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Sarah Paulson, Peter Roth and Christian Slater.

In the category of RECORDING: The Chi-Lites, Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott,

Ana Gabriel, Jefferson Airplane, The Judds, Don McClean, Salt-N-Pepa,

Trisha Yearwood and Charlie Parker (Posthumous).

In the category of LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE: Sarah Brightman, Luciano Pavarotti (Posthumous) and August Wilson (Posthumous)