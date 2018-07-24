The Judds To Be Featured In Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Exhibit

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM (CMHOF) will tell the story of THE JUDDS with its forthcoming “THE JUDDS: DREAM CHASERS” exhibit, set to open FRIDAY, AUGUST 10th. The exhibit will feature instruments, lyric sheets, costumes, awards, and more from throughout the mother-daughter duo’s career.

“The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM is sacred ground, regarded with reverence and respect,” noted NAOMI JUDD. “I am so overjoyed to have THE JUDDS’ career encapsulated in this new exhibit. I’m so proud of all the success WYNONNA has accomplished, and we owe everything to the fans who welcomed THE JUDDS music into their homes.” Added WYNONNA JUDD, “I am truly humbled and grateful to partner with the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM to honor THE JUDDS’ legacy and relive some of the special moments we shared with our fans. What an honor.”