The John Lennon Songwriting Contest Announces “Love Song” Winner

In its 23rd year, the John Lennon Songwriting Contest created the “Love Songs” Contest, to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The JLSC is proud to announce Madeline Finn as the winner for her raw composition “Love Me Like I Love You.” You can find the song at https://jlsc.com/valentines_contest2020.php. The singer/songwriter/guitarist now joins an illustrious list of winners that includes Grammy winner Meghan Trainer who won the Love Song Contest in 2011.

Ironically, and unbeknownst to the Contest, “Love Me Like I Love You” was featured in an article in Alternative Press just yesterday, praising the artist. As she told that publication, “’Love Me Like I Love You’ stems out of my own personal experience. It comes from a super-personal place. I had just gotten out of a relationship and was still cohabitating with that partner. One day, I sat down at my little MIDI keyboard and ended up spitting out the first verse. The rest flowed out from there. Music has always been how I cope in difficult situations.”

The multi-talented Madeline Finn touches on a wide range of sonic directions in her solo work from sparse folk to meditative piano ballads, twangy rock, and string-laced indie. Originally from Cleveland, she has fronted two bands, the pop-punk-leaning Envoi and Americana-tinged trio Whiskey Hollow. She was also seen on American Idol in 2018. Finn has toured throughout New England, the Pacific Northwest, and her adopted hometown of Nashville. In fact, she will be performing at the legendary Bluebird Café on March 1. Currently, she is working on new solo music mixed by Dave Schiffman (Jimmy Eat World, Weezer, Frank Turner).

Prizes for the John Lennon Songwriting Contest “Love Songs” competition include gifts from Audio-Technica, Copperpeace, Focusrite, Genelec, K&M, Mackie, Neutrik, OWC, Reason Studios, Sonicbids, and Yamaha.