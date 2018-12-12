The Jim Halsey Music Business Institute Launches Starmaker360 For All iOS / Apple and Android / Google Play Devices

Dr. Jim Halsey, the legendary music manager and impresario who has guided the careers of 29 Country Music Hall of Fame members – along with 10 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members – is excited to announce the launch of the Starmaker360 app for anyone wanting to learn more about or advance their careers in the music and entertainment industry.

Jim Halsey, veteran music manager who built the No. 1 country music agency in the world, shares the secrets he learned while shepherding the careers of The Oak Ridge Boys, Roy Clark and many other entertainment giants. Halsey digs deep into the fundamentals: how to develop an act, how to get an agent, how to use the press to build your audience, how to play the biggest and best forums. His incisive advice will help you find your place on the team – the position that will give you the most successful and most fulfilling career. Whether you dream of seeing your name in lights or prefer a powerful position behind the scenes, Jim Halsey can tell you how to achieve your dream.

The Jim Halsey Music Business Institute, in partnership with MusicTO, has launched the Starmaker360 program is an innovate iOS and Android app-hosted platform operated by MusicTO. MusicTO, in association with BMG Music, has already launched apps for major global music stars to reach their super fans. The platform in which MusicTO has invested millions during the past years also created an unparalleled interactive app based education environment. The apps will connect students with industry experts in the field of entertainment and the music business. The Jim Halsey Music Business Institute includes classes and interviews from music legends, power talent agents, artist managers, respected leaders in the field of marketing, publishing, publicity, touring, brand management, sponsorship, video production, legal representation, communications, promotions, talent buying, non-profit and finance.

The Starmaker360 courses contain informative interviews from key artists and innovative industry leaders such as Dr. Jim Halsey and his clients of 45 years, The Oak Ridge Boys; Dwight Yoakam, Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry Member Roy Clark; Doc McGhee, CEO of McGhee Entertainment; Brian O’Connell, President of Live Nation Country Touring; Paul Sizelove, Vice-President of Gaither Music Group; Jeremy Westby, CEO of 2911 Media; a number of important agents and artist managers, plus many others.

“I am so pleased to launch this program through the global iOS and Android app platform,” says Halsey. “All of the relationships we’ve built for decades will be a huge benefit to everyone wanting to learn more about the music and entertainment business. We were the first collegiate music business degree program (Oklahoma City University) receiving national accreditation as well as the Oklahoma Governor’s Arts and Education Award. This gives us another opportunity to share a wealth of knowledge and creative connectivity to thousands of app users!”

“This program was originally created and developed by my son Sherman Halsey as a practical series of classes that discuss vital methods and information, shared by industry experts, helping enable participants to find their path to success. We share methods, formulas and strategies gained through 70 years discovering, developing and building artists’ careers.”

Starmaker360 app subscribers will garner exclusive insider information on what it takes to be successful in the entertainment and music business – both from an industry leader’s perspective and from inside the mind and heart of the artist.

In addition, with the MusicTO technology the Starmaker360 app provides opportunities to interact and network with Dr. Halsey and other industry leaders during hosted in-app Q&A, exclusive to students. Students can interact with other students, submit demo videos/audio tracks of their musical skills as a singer, musician, producer or songwriter. They share their interests in the music industry with detailed profiles which Starmaker360 will use to match up students with other students and with professionals in the music industry.

Daniel J Steneker, 60, Chairman of MusicTO has been involved in the education and technology sectors for much of his business life. He founded and was Chairman of one of the largest online education companies in the US. Working nationwide with partner universities and colleges, a team of over 100 instructors used sophisticated online tools to train and refocus the career paths of close to 1 million individuals.

“I have personally seen the life altering effect that education has on individuals who have the unique opportunity to gain access to world class teachers who can assist them with achieving a career they dreamed of,” said Steneker. “As Chairman of MusicTO, partnered with Jim Halsey, creator of the Jim Halsey Music Business Institute, we expect that the life experience of Dr. Halsey, delivered through our program, will make a long lasting impact on participants throughout their music industry careers. I believe the app technology deployed for the Institute delivers an exceptional level of interactivity between students and allows them to post commentary or share videos and audio tracks with other students or with Jim Halsey himself. Through sharing very detailed interest profiles, students meet and form bonds with other students whose interests are aligned with theirs.”

Additionally, the first 500 students to download the Starmaker360 app will receive a special introductory price of just $199 for access to the entire program.

For more information and to download the app, please visit www.starmaker360.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @Starmaker360.

About MusicTO and Daniel J Steneker:

Daniel J Steneker, a technology and education industry entrepreneur who built one of the nation’s largest online education companies, has applied the technology of MusicTO, the relationships between MusicTO and top management companies in the music industry (including with BMG Music, part of Bertelsmann Group) and his expertise to create a world class environment for Starmaker360 students. The app containing Starmaker360 is a revolutionary new format allowing students around the globe to participate in an interactive music education experience, to connect with other students and experts, and build a network of contacts throughout the music industry using leading edge technology.

