The Ivory Piece Share Debut EP | Vinyl Release To Follow

The Ivory Piece have shared their self-titled debut EP. Listeners are invited to take an immersive dive into the world of The Ivory Piece, and are rewarded with tracks that build to anthemic climaxes and poetic lyrics that carefully explore the deepest parts of the human psyche.

The Ivory Piece contains the previously released single, “Silhouettes” which garnered praise from GIGsoup as “carefully unveiled indie rock [with] evocative lyrics and shimmering soundscapes”. The EP also features “Midnight Embrace” which VENTS magazine described as “infectious”. Listen to the album: Here

The Ivory Piece is also being released on an exclusive limited vinyl run, due this spring. More details will be released shortly.

Bio:

Stephen Webber is an emerging singer and songwriter based in Brooklyn, New York. He works in an evocative, neo-romantic art rock space.

Stephen’s career as a professional pilot has never overshadowed his calling toward music; perhaps his time in the sun and the clouds has inspired it. Childhood memories of Easy Listening, the nostalgia of 80s New Wave and 00s Post-Punk find their balance in his beautifully affective song-craft—both familiar and strangely distant. Stephen’s live performance radiates, as his cryptic, wandering melodies carry the listener into forays of love, sex, romance and anger, obsession and resignation.

Current band members include Eduardo Palacios on synthesizers, currently studying composition at The Brooklyn College Conservatory. Drummer Alex Goldberg writes, records and produces his own material under various names. Bassist Darren Lipper works with the Jackson Heights Orchestra. Stephen Webber is now booking shows in the New York metropolitan area under the name The Ivory Piece.

https://www.facebook.com/TheIvoryPiece/

https://www.instagram.com/theivorypiece/

https://soundcloud.com/theivorypiece