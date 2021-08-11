The Isaacs’ New Album The American Face Available For Pre-Order Now

Momentum continues for multi-GRAMMY® nominated family group, The Isaacs, as their new album, The American Face, is available for pre-order now. Slated for release on August 13 via House of Isaacs, the album is a 12-song collection split between new material and classic covers. To pre-order The American Face, click HERE.

Cowboys & Indians exclusively premiered the first listen to The Isaacs’ second instant grat track, a “superb harmonious spin” on The Beatles’ “We Can Work It Out.” “The Lennon-McCartney-penned tune has aged wonderfully and sounds just as musically sprightly and lyrically thoughtful 55 years later in the capable hands of vocalist siblings Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary, and Rebecca Isaacs Bowman and their mom, Lily Isaacs (Dana Joseph).”

“We Can Work It Out” follows the release of the album’s “unifying title track (Lorie Hollabaugh, MusicRow),” which was released on July 2 along with a concept video, produced and directed by Ben Smallbone and Andrea Royer (for KING & COUNTRY). People exclusively debuted the video of The Isaacs “celebrating the beauty of the country’s diversity (Vanessa Etienne),” while Sounds Like Nashville exclusively premiered the first listen to the “poignant anthem (Deborah Evans Price).”

Featuring “songs you remember along with some honest originals brought to you in The Isaacs’ style you’ve come to admire (Bethany Bowman, The Tennessee Star),” The American Face draws inspiration from the many genres that have influenced the group’s musical style, including country, bluegrass, rhythm and blues, folk, contemporary, acoustic and gospel. The American Face was recorded in Nashville and produced by Ben Isaacs and Bryan Sutton.

Through The Isaacs Foundation, the group will donate a portion of proceeds from The American Face to The Bridge Ministry, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Nashville, which exists to alleviate the suffering of underprivileged children, the homeless and the working poor by providing life-sustaining resources and a message of hope. The Isaacs, first line descendants of Holocaust survivors, have also raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to bless Israel, specifically Holocaust Survivors, Israeli Defense “Lone” Soldiers and orphans through The Isaacs Foundation, via The Fishman Isaacs Israel Initiative (FIII) since 2018.

With musical roots dating back to 1971, The Isaacs began in part with matriarch Lily Isaacs, who spent time as a folk singer recording for Columbia Records. The Isaacs are a band of masterful vocalists, acoustic instrumentalists and hit songwriters that offer a unique style that only family harmonies can create. Their remarkable sound has led to invitations from high-profile contemporaries, including Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, John Rich, Paul Simon and many more, to sing on numerous albums and stages. Additionally, The Isaacs are one of the most requested to sing America’s National Anthem at events ranging from professional sporting games to Presidential rallies.

The Isaacs are also frequent guests on the Grand Ole Opry, active members on the Gaither Homecoming Videos and Concert Series and perform over 100 dates a year to welcoming fans throughout the world. The 2020 Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductees have also been nominated at and performed on the Dove Awards where they have earned seven trophies. Other award shows include the International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, the National Quartet Convention Awards and the Inspirational Christian Country Awards. Two of their recent projects, executive produced by NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw, received consecutive GRAMMY® nominations for Best Roots Gospel Album as well as a nomination for Best Roots Gospel Song.

THE AMERICAN FACE TRACK LIST:

1. The American Face

Jimmy Yeary, Sonya Isaacs Yeary, Tom Douglas

2. We Can Work It Out

John Lennon, Paul McCartney

3. You’re The Inspiration

Peter Cetera, David Foster

4. Never Too Late For Love

Tim Nichols, Sonya Isaacs Yeary, Rebecca Isaacs Bowman

5. Turn Turn Turn

Peter Seeger

6. Just Words

Connie Harrington, Sonya Isaacs Yeary, Rebecca Isaacs Bowman

7. Humpty Dumpty Heart

Ronnie Bowman, Sonya Isaacs Yeary, Rebecca Isaacs Bowman

8. Forever & For Always

Robert John Lange, Shania Twain

9. Dance With Me

Sonya Isaacs Yeary, Jimmy Yeary, Rebecca Isaacs Bowman

10 . More Than Words

Gary F. Cherone, Nuno Bettencourt

11. Love With All Your Heart

Rebecca Isaacs Bowman, Sonya Isaacs Yeary, Steven Jones

12. The Water Is Wide

Unknown Author

