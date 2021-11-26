The Imaginaries Release “Christmas Town”

Oklahoma’s favorite Americana husband / wife duo, The Imaginaries, Shane Henry (guitar, vocals) and Maggie McClure (keys, piano, vocals), are back for the second year in a row to partner with the Chickasha Economic Development Council with the release of their festive new original holiday song “Christmas Town” out today – Listen HERE. The song and upcoming video will help celebrate the Chickasha Festival Of Light, named by Forbes Magazine and USA Today as one of the best light displays in the United States. Click HERE to see a peak of the festivities including the iconic 40-foot giant leg lamp.

“Christmas Town” was co-written by Grammy-award winning songwriter Jeff Silbar, who may be best known for writing Bette Midler’s classic “Wind Beneath My Wings,” along with Maggie McClure and Shane Henry. It was recorded at Cardinal Song in OKC and Windjammer Studios in Norman, OK. The cover art was designed by famed Disney animator James Lopez.

“We were inspired to write ‘Christmas Town’ after spending many holiday seasons in Chickasha and experiencing the magic of the holiday season they bring firsthand,” says Maggie McClure. “Chickasha truly is the quintessential ‘Christmas Town’ with the Festival of Light, the giant Leg Lamp downtown, the warm and welcoming community, and so much more. We are excited to partner with the Chickasha Economic Development Council once again to help promote all that Chickasha has to offer throughout the holiday season.”

The Chickasha Festival Of Light is a free event taking place from November 20 – December 31 and will transform Shannon Springs Park’s 43 acres into a magnificent walk and drive thru light display. The Festival expands this year to beautiful Downtown Chickasha with “December at the Depot” beginning Friday, December 3.. There will be new attractions, pop up shops, food trucks, a shuttle that transports passengers out to Shannon Springs Park to avoid the line, and a chance to get your picture taken with Santa, the Downtown Christmas Tree, or the leg lamp.

And on December 4, The Imaginaries will participate in the annual Chickasha Christmas Parade down Main Street, showcasing around 40 floats from businesses and community groups. The Parade starts at 7:00pm and will be followed by a special performance by The Imaginaries as well as a screening of the “Christmas Town” Music video at the Chickasha Community Theatre (Historic Washita Theatre) at 8:00pm. Tickets are only $10 and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Chickasha Soup Kitchen and Life Skills Institute – Purchase HERE.

Last year, The Imaginaries partnered with the Chickasha EDC to release their original holiday song and video for “Hometown Christmas,” the title track off their 2020 album by the same name, Hometown Christmas (listen HERE). The album features 13 tracks of originals and some of the duo’s holiday favorites.

“After the huge success of last year’s partnership, we were excited to collaborate again with The Imaginaries this year,” says Jim Cowan, Chickasha Economic Development Director. “Their song captures all that the holiday season brings to Chickasha and makes us truly feel like ‘Christmas Town.’ They will always be a local favorite during the holidays.”

