The Imaginaries Release “Christmas Town” Music Video

Oklahoma’s favorite Americana husband / wife duo, The Imaginaries, Shane Henry (guitar, vocals) and Maggie McClure (keys, piano, vocals), are partnering with the Chickasha Economic Development Council for the release of their festive new video (directed by Reagan Elkins with Intellego Media) for their original holiday song “Christmas Town”– Watch Here. The video for the song helps to celebrate the Chickasha Festival Of Light, named by Forbes Magazine and USA Today as one of the best light displays in the United States. It was filmed all around the city at local attractions and businesses with members of the community including Oklahoma City’s KFOR-TV meteorologist Emily Sutton. Click HERE to see a special video of last year’s event which showcases the festivities and the city’s famous iconic 40-foot giant leg lamp.

WATCH IT HERE

“The Imaginaries’ video showcases Chickasha as the true ‘Christmas town’ and all of the festivities that the city has to offer this time of year,” says Jim Cowan, Director of Chickasha Economic Development Council. “The Imaginaries will always be a local favorite during the holidays, but we love that their music is heard all over the world too.”

“Christmas Town” was co-written by Maggie McClure and Shane Henry as well as Grammy-award winning songwriter Jeff Silbar, who’s worked with Kenny Rogers, Fleetwood Mac, Dolly Parton, and wrote Bette Midler’s classic “Wind Beneath My Wings.” It was recorded at Cardinal Song in OKC and Windjammer Studios in Norman, OK. The cover art and Candyland style boardgame featured in the video was designed by famed Disney animator James Lopez.

“We were inspired to write ‘Christmas Town’ after spending many holiday seasons in Chickasha and experiencing the magic of the holiday season they bring firsthand,” says Maggie McClure. “Chickasha truly is the quintessential ‘Christmas Town’ with the Festival of Light, the giant Leg Lamp downtown, the warm and welcoming community, and so much more. We are excited to partner with the Chickasha Economic Development Council to help promote all that Chickasha has to offer throughout the holiday season.”

The Chickasha Festival Of Light is a free event taking place from November 20 – December 31 and will transform Shannon Springs Park’s 43 acres into a magnificent walk and drive thru light display. The Festival expands this year to beautiful Downtown Chickasha with “December at the Depot” beginning Friday, December 3.. There will be new attractions, pop up shops, food trucks, a shuttle that transports passengers out to Shannon Springs Park to avoid the line, and a chance to get your picture taken with Santa, the Downtown Christmas Tree, or the leg lamp.

And on December 4, The Imaginaries will participate in the annual Chickasha Christmas Parade down Main Street, showcasing around 40 floats from businesses and community groups. The Parade starts at 7:00pm and will be followed by a special acoustic band performance by The Imaginaries as well as a screening of the “Christmas Town” Music video (along with a Q&A) at the Chickasha Community Theatre (Historic Washita Theatre) at 8:00pm. Tickets are only $10 and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Chickasha Soup Kitchen and Life Skills Institute – purchase HERE. The Imaginaries will also play two special holiday shows, one full electric band show December 11 at The Historic Dunkin Theatre in Cushing, OK’s Broadway District, and another acoustic duo show December 17 at the Historic Roxy Theater in Muskogee, OK. For tickets to all shows go HERE.

The Imaginaries are also celebrating the release of the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries holiday film One December Night which features Peter Gallagher and Bruce Campbell singing Maggie McClure’s original song, “Coming Home”. Check HERE for showtimes between now and Christmas. McClure wrote the song, from the 2017 EP Release of Color It Up, after moving back home to Oklahoma from Los Angeles. The song was also featured in the end credits and trailer of feature film A Cowgirl’s Story written/directed by Timothy Armstrong.

