The Harmonica Pocket’s “Sing Your Song” Empowers Young People to Be Themselves

Two-time Parents’ Choice® Gold Award-winner The Harmonica Pocket announces the October 20 release of its long-awaited fifth album for families with kids, Sing Your Song.

The Harmonica Pocket’s repertoire abounds with Northwest singer-songwriter Keeth Monta Apgar’s sweet, silly, and gently lilting songs. The rhythm section on Sing Your Song lays a tight foundation for the album’s well-crafted tunes, which include compositions by Apgar, several collaborations with family and friends (including an unexpected pandemic reunion with former Harmonica Pocket drummer Lorne Watson and stellar contributions from saxophonist Jon Ryser, who has arranged horns and played on six Harmonica Pocket albums), a not-to-be-missed rendition of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me,” and a creative version of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” that genuinely sparkles.

“Sing Your Song revolves around the theme of being yourself, in hopes of empowering young people,” says Keeth Apgar. “The primary message could be summed up in this couplet from the title song: ‘You may not sound like everybody else/But you sound just like yourself.’ In other words, be yourself because you’re the only one who can sing the song that lives inside your heart.”

One of Keeth Apgar’s favorite vocalists, Renee Stahl, of Renee & Jeremy, sings harmony on the title track. Renee and Keeth are accompanied on electric bass by beloved children’s musician Johnny Bregar and by first-call Seattle drummer Eric Eagle.

As an album made for families, Sing Your Song is also an album about families. “One Two I Love You” is a joyous counting song expressing the love between a dad and his little boy, written by Keeth and his son Montana when Montana was only four years old. Keeth explains, “One day Montana said the words ‘one, two, I love you,’ and I thought, ‘Excuse me, that’s a song!’ A day or two later, Montana hummed the melody, so we put all the ingredients together and wrote this little song about us.” Coming full circle, the vocal trio on this recording consists of Keeth Apgar, his wife Nala Walla, and their son, Montana Apgar, who is now ten years old.

Other highlights include a giddy nonsense number, “Everything Is Everywhere,” sung as a duet by Keeth Apgar and his childhood friend Tom Gilhuley, backed by Johnny Bregar and Nashville percussionist Kevin Rapillo, who has, for nearly two decades, played drums for country music star Rodney Atkins. “I Can Be The Princess” challenges some of the outdated gender roles that people still tend to slip into, while celebrating the imaginative play of children. The lovely “Wee A Tilly” is so evocative of traditional Celtic folksong that it inspired Keeth’s collaboration with Russian illustrator Ekaterina Bogdan on a beautiful music video. The whimsical “Sand Song” is likewise appropriately paired with a playfully messy music video directed by Gabe Van Lelyveld of Whaleheart Productions. The Harmonica Pocket’s version of “Stand By Me” is a masterful rendition of one of the most memorable songs of the sixties. Keeth enthuses, “I love this song’s simple message of sticking together despite – and because of – our differences.”

Growing up on Long Island, Keeth Monta Apgar listened to everything from Bob Marley to Van Halen. While a student at the University of Mary Washington in Virginia, he immersed himself in the history of jazz, spent six months in Queensland, Australia studying the didgeridoo, and graduated with a degree in ethnomusicology. After college, he moved to Seattle, where, among other adventures, he played in a band called Mustard Catsup Relish before establishing The Harmonica Pocket.

The Harmonica Pocket’s music is recorded on a small island in the Pacific Northwest using solar energy. Featuring a rotating cast of talented musicians, Harmonica Pocket albums are set in an acoustic landscape of guitars and ukuleles augmented by upright bass, drum kit, and, of course, harmonicas. Horn sections swell and tiny musical secrets are woven into the corners of the mix.

As a solo act, a duo, or with the full band, The Harmonica Pocket has performed for busloads of children and their grownups at theaters, schools, libraries, and festivals nationally and internationally.

The band records and releases singer-songwriter material as well as kindie music. Those who like The Harmonica Pocket’s grownup albums will like the kids’ stuff, and vice versa.

The Harmonica Pocket has charted on significant college and non-commercial radio stations around the country, is played on satellite radio, MTV, and other cable channels, and is currently streamed throughout the world.

Previous Harmonica Pocket albums for kids and families include Sundrops (2015, Parents’ Choice Gold Award, NAPPA Bronze Medal), Apple Apple (2012, Parents’ Choice Gold Award), Ladybug One (2008, Parents’ Choice Recommended Award), and Mary Macaroni (2005). Releases for adults include Birds Falling from the Sky (2005), Underneath Your Umbrella (2002), Lemonbomb (1997), and The Humans and the Robins (1996).

Album Details: Sing Your Song

Release Date: October 20, 2021

For ages 2 – 8 and their parents

Run Time: 43 minutes

