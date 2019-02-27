THE GOOD OL’ BOYS TOUR BRINGS 40 YEARS OF THE DUKES TO EVENTS ACROSS AMERICA

Yes, it’s true! Luke Duke, Daisy Duke, ‘Crazy’ Cooter Davenport, Coy Duke, Cousin Jeb Duke, Deputy Enos Strate, and Deputy Cletus Hogg are reuniting and will appear at the MuscleKingz Car Show & Concert series! The MuscleKingz Car Show & Concert series puts a modern twist to the classic culture of a traditional car show with the addition of great live music. The kick-off event will transform the Kern County Raceway on Saturday, April 13 into a car show & concert venue fit for a great experience for car enthusiasts and music fans alike featuring classic and modern American muscle cars, custom trucks, hot rods, rat rods and more. Previous shows have been headlined by Dan+Shay, Rodney Atkins, 38 Special, Night Ranger, and more! To register your vehicle and learn more visit www.musclekingz.com.

“I just can’t wait to get back to Kern County again because the best folks in the world live there. I’m also looking forward to these wonderful events because my “Dukes” family is also going to be there, celebrating our 40th year of fun and friendship!” said Catherine Bach (aka Daisy Duke).

The Bakersfield event will celebrate the 40th Anniversary of The Dukes of Hazzard featuring Hazzard County’s famous stars as well as one of the legendary 1969 Dodge Chargers – “General Lee” – owned by Chrome Cars and used in the original filming of the Dukes of Hazzard TV series. Attendees will be able to take their photo with the Chrome Cars General Lee. In addition, Cooter’s Place – the headquarters of Hazzard Nation – will be set up with famed Duke’s merchandise and more!

“What’s not to like about the MuscleKingz Car Show and Concert? There’s going to be hot cars, fine country music, and a “Dukes of Hazzard” reunion. Save me a place, ya’ll! Kern County, here I come!” Ben Jones aka Cooter

The MuscleKingz Car Show & Concert will be hosted by Brad DeBerti, who was born and raised in Bakersfield, and co-hosted by his father Doug DeBerti who together entertain fans on their Discovery Channel TV show ‘Twin Turbos’. They build outrageous state-of-the-art cars and trucks and each have won multiple SEMA Best of Show Awards. Brad is currently NASCAR’s State Rookie of the Year.

“Like most of America I grew up on Dukes of Hazzard! It’s an honor to have this lineup of cast members from such a historical television show come together to celebrate the The Dukes of Hazzard’s 40th anniversary,” said John Oakes – Freeze Management CEO, MuscleKingz co-founder and co-producer. “April 13 in Bakersfield, California is the first of a series of Car Show & Concerts we are routing across the country this year!”

In celebration of The Dukes of Hazzard’s 40th anniversary, the first 50 replica “Cars of Hazzard” to register will receive FREE admission to the car show and 2 concert tickets: General Lee, Rosco’s Patrol Car, Daisy’s Roadrunner, Daisy’s Dixie Jeep, Uncle Jesse’s Pickup Truck, or Boss Hogg’s Cadillac.

To register your car or truck, get your tickets and all information about the Muscle Kingz Car Show & Concert at the Kern County Raceway on Saturday, April 13, visit www.musclekingz.com.

Follow MuscleKingz on Instagram: @MuscleKingz_Show

Like MuscleKingz on Facebook: facebook.com/MuscleKingz

WHO: Tom Wopat, Catherine Bach, Ben Jones, Byron Cherry, Chris Hensel, Sonny Shroyer, Rick Hurst, Doug & Brad Deberti, and special guests to be announced!

WHAT: The day combines hundreds of custom high performance classic & modern American Muscle cars, lifted and lowered trucks with a concert featuring premier artists. This is a family friendly car and music festival with games and activities throughout the day.

WHEN: Saturday, April 13, 2019, Event Times: 12 pm – 10 pm

WHERE: Kern County Raceway 13500 Raceway Blvd Interstate 5 and Enos Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93311

TICKETS: Early Bird General Admission Car Show & Concert tickets starting at $20 +fees, Early Bird Car Registration starting at $45 +fees, with Premium and VIP options available. FREE for children 5 and under, discounted tickets for 6-12 with paid adult admission. To purchase tickets, visit musclekingz.com or call 888-512-7469.

About MuscleKingz:

MuscleKingz is a brand and social media powerhouse featuring both modern and classic American muscle cars with over 1.6 million followers on Facebook, 450k+ on Instagram and thousands of attendees at each car show and concert series. Partnering with the automotive industry’s most respected brands, MuscleKingz produces the Car Show and Concert Series with a modern twist to a classic culture. www.MuscleKingz.com

About Doug and Brad Deberti:

For father-son duo Doug and Brad DeBerti, custom car building isn’t just a hobby, it’s their life. From creating a truck modeled after a fighter jet to developing the first ever drift racing truck, the DeBerti’s have been building one-of-a-kind cars and trucks for more than two decades, winning over twenty awards, and turning the family business into a household name. Watch them on Discovery Channel’s TV show TWIN TURBOS creating outrageous, state-of-the-art builds – pushing the boundaries being featured SEMA, the largest car event in the world! See them host the MuscleKingz Car Show & Concert on April 13 at the Kern County Raceway. Brad will be exhibiting and showcasing his favorite builds for all to see and enjoy the true craftsmanship and fabrication they took to create! For more information, visit deberti.com.

About John Oakes:

John Oakes is an entertainment entrepreneur, executive, and marketer based in Southern California. Oakes founded his music, entertainment, event, and marketing consulting company, Freeze Management, in 2002, while managing rock band Story of the Year. He specializes in producing music festivals, concerts, car shows, motorcycle shows and events, and developing marketing programs benefiting live events, brands, artists, partners, and fans. Oakes has spent 20 years as an entrepreneur in the music industry, representing a diverse group of musicians selling millions of records and tickets worldwide. Oakes, with his company Freeze Management, has also developed effective strategies and implemented successful marketing programs for an assorted group of well-known companies, including Rockstar Energy Drink, Ram Trucks, AT&T Wireless, Samsung Mobile, Ford, Jagermeister, Lucas Oil, Coors Light, Harley-Davidson and many more.

# # #

Suggested Tweet:

#MuscleKingz #carshow & #concert set for @KernRaceway ‏Saturday, April 13 featuring appearances & musical performances from @wopatofficial @BradDeberti #DougDeBerti & more! #goodoleboystour #twinturbos @Discovery

Good Ol’ Boys Tour Media Contacts:

Jeremy Westby, jpw@2911.us, 833-537-2911 x800

Jason Ashcraft, jason@2911.us, 833-537-2911 x801