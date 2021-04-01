The Gaudy Fest Experience Is A Carnival Style Live Music Showcase

The Gaudy Fest will be held at Inside Man HQ in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, April 3, 2021. This is a carnival-style live music showcase. We will highlight various emerging artists and models from across the nation. This is a unique platform to create content, promote your brand and network.

Hip hop artist, So Gaudy, will be the featured artist during the evening concert, which will also introduce Connie Sun and Brandon Real.

Connie Sun, a rising hip hop artist from Cleveland, Oh, is coming to tantalize the Vegas market. He has an incredibly unique melodic flow, somewhat reminiscent of Bones Thugs-N-Harmony. He has a seamless flow that blurs the musical lines of defining a musical genre.

Brandon Real is known as the Prince of Pop. This Houston native has left a remarkable impression in Houston. Brandon Real is sure to be one of the best upcoming entertainers. He is definitely one to watch as his talent is surely showcased in his performance.

For vendors, sponsorship opportunities or more information call 323.677.8288.