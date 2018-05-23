The Gary Douglas Band Releases New Single “River Road” A Slice of Americana, Available 5/25

After a wildly successful preview campaign, the Americana-rock group The Gary Douglas Band is thrilled to officially release “River Road” as a single on May 25th.

“I’m really proud and excited about this record,” Douglas says. “I feel like a man on a mission. I’m hoping it will resonate with my audience and give them something to which they can relate.”

Watch The “River Road” Lyric Video

Based on the real-life struggles of those Gary’s encountered both in his travels with his band and as a trial lawyer, “River Road” is an unfolding narrative that describes the strife and struggles of a common American experience. It tells of unemployment, uncertainty, loss – and the ability of a powerful love to overcome impossible obstacles. Prior to the single’s official release, The Gary Douglas Band have uploaded a lyric video onto YouTube and Facebook. For artists like Gary and the band, the words paint a picture just as vivid as the soaring melodies.

“River Road,” off Gary’s upcoming album Deep in the Water, has already attracted glowing praise from music reviewers, such as The Independent Music Review says River Road is “A blustering mix of soulful and melodic Americana, and gritty heartland rock”. Reviewers have also drawn comparisons to Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp. Like those legends, Gary strives to sing with the voice of the common man. A desire to offer a form of healing during a difficult, divided time drives Gary’s passion. Thus far, listeners love the truly classic sound of The Gary Douglas Band’s brand of Rock N Roll. The bluesy piano keys and electric guitars pay perfect tribute to the fiery soul of the American heartland’s signature genre.

And the vocals, with Gary’s rustic edge, tell an important story.

“Give me hope, give me strength

And take the faith when I need it most

Take my hand

I wanna feel

More than iron and steel”

It’s easy to see why fans are clamoring for more from Gary – the perennial populist, whose music is both relatable and reminiscent. For those who identify with the story of “River Road,” the song brings both hope for the future, and confirmation that they’re not alone.

Fortunately, “River Road” is just the beginning. Gary will release the full Deep In The Water album later this summer. The full track listing and release date are coming soon.

After the positive response of his previous album, Keepin’ Faith, The Gary Douglas Band is back and promises to be better than ever. On Deep in the Water, Gary is excited to be supported by an all-star band: Southside Johnny and his keyboardist Jeff Kazee, Raul Malo and Paul Deakin of the Mavericks, ace guitarist Josh Leo, the Jayhawks’ Jennifer Gunderman, rising star Nicholas Biello, and other members of Nashville’s elite. Behind the boards, Niko Bolas (whose client list includes Neil Young, KISS, and Melissa Etheridge) supplied production, and acclaimed artist and hit maker Darrell Brown added his songwriting contributions and production skills.

Deep in the Water builds on Keepin’ Faith, adding deeper thematic complexity and musical experimentation. Yet, it retains what makes Douglas so special amongst his fans. Amidst the finesse and ferocity is that glimmer of the relatable, the insistence that not only are the people in these songs not forgotten, but they’re intricately connected to America’s most iconic, legendary genre –

Rock ‘N’ Roll.

About Gary Douglas

As an artist, Gary Douglas operates with a creed: rock ‘n’ roll can be a rallying cry. It’s a fuel that binds artists with audiences.

For Gary, his music represents the heart and soul of the everyday American, who remembers a time when people believed music could change the world. It represents those who remember when rock ‘n’ roll symbolized protest against prejudice, and when electric guitars acted as lightning rods for the masses. Gary Douglas taps into that passionate feeling, that nostalgia, and reveals the truth: it’s not wrong.

“I have a singular purpose,” Douglas insists. “First and foremost, I love making music. I know who my audience is, and my sole goal is to reach that audience, connect with them and resonate with the people who can relate to my message.”

Gary doesn’t just meet his audience from the top of the stage. Often, he represents them in the courtroom. As an attorney and Trial Lawyer Hall of Famer, Gary dedicated his career to representing average individuals who found themselves victimized by corporate giants. With his long hair and unconventional style, Gary stood out amongst legal professionals, but more importantly, he stood up – for those who had to fend for themselves. He’s always lived his life as an insurgent, a fighter, and a rebel against authority. Even as a boy growing up in Brooklyn, then Long Island, then as a student of law, there has always been a fire within him. And its outlet? Music.

He’s the voice for the voiceless. The heartland’s own troubadour.

