The Gama Sennin Releases Debut Single ‘I Kill You’

Psych-rock collective The Gama Sennin has released their debut single, “I Kill You.” The anxiety fueled, grungy track is reminiscent of a 90s rock sound, while its dark chords and eerie vocals prepare us for their forthcoming self-titled album. “I Kill You” is now available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide.

The turbulent dynamics of “I Kill You” are fueled by heavy melodies, massive riffs, and a long night down the open road, driven to hypnotic new heights by lead singer Kevin McGuire’s mysterious, shamanic lyricism. “‘I Kill You’ is pure energy, raw and very addictive,” explains McGuire. “It’s the introduction to a journey beginning with the destruction of ego.” The track begs the question, how do you convince yourself that nothing matters? How do you sell yourself on the lies and the disinformation while life everywhere seems to devolve? The lyrics are the inner monologue of a human on edge, trying to convince himself not to step over the line, while his inner voice is clearly screaming “Do it.” The song was recorded at the famed Rancho De La Luna and Panoramic House with co-producer Peter Franco (Daft Punk), mixed by Dan Lerner (Daft Punk), and mastered at Capitol Records by Ian Sefchick.

This collective is full of talent with lead singer/ guitarist Kevin McGuire at the helm. The Gama Sennin is abetted by John Avila (Oingo Boingo/Mariachi el Bronx) on bass, Adam Maples (Earthlings?/Sea Hags) on drums, Dimitri Coats (OFF!/Burning Brides/Ten Commandos) on guitar, Chris Caswell (Daft Punk/The Muppets) on keyboard, Art Pacheco (Jamaica) as a percussionist and very special guest David Catching (Rancho de la Luna/Earthlings?/Queens of the Stone Age). With an assortment of respected musicians, the California based collective fuse alternative energy, psychedelia, expansive desert grooves, and spaced-out prog into a pulse-pounding, mind-bending original sound, clearly capable of both transcendent power and searing emotional range.

With an elite cast of players on “I Kill You,” there is no question The Gama Sennin is about to turn some heads with their unmistakable West Coast sound. Download or stream “I Kill You” on digital music platforms worldwide. Pre-order the upcoming album on vinyl, along with other merchandise bundles by visiting the band at TheGamaSennin.com.