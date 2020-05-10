The Fratellis Announce Special Collaboration With P.P. Arnold

The Fratellis have been keeping busy during the Covid-19 pandemic by collaborating remotely with legendary US soul singer P.P. Arnold on a very special new version of a track from their forthcoming album ‘Half Drunk Under a Full Moon’, due for release October 30th on Cooking Vinyl, pre-order here.

NEW TRACK “STRANGERS IN THE STREET” (FEATURING P.P. ARNOLD) AVAILABLE TODAY LISTEN HERE

“Strangers in the Street (featuring P.P. Arnold)” is the result of an idea that began to take root in the winter of 2019. When both artists’ touring plans for 2020 were postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown they used this unexpected spare time to complete the track, The Fratellis working from their homes in Scotland and P.P. Arnold working from her home in Spain. Like so many artists who are now finding new ways of working during this crisis, The Fratellis and P.P. Arnold, who have yet to meet in person, adapted quickly to the new restrictions and have created a beautiful, emotive, piano and strings arrangement of a song that lyrically appears to have been written for the moment, but was in fact written last year.

Comments Jon Fratelli: “I think this collaboration is a perfect example of how music communicates in a way that sets it apart from other mediums. Even now as this song is being released the band and P.P. Arnold have never been in the same room together or had a discussion about how the track would play out, our work took place whilst miles apart yet we understood one another perfectly, in its own small way it’s an example of our endless ability to connect with one another even when it seems like there are obstacles in the way. PP Arnold has one of those rare voices that can’t be imitated, replicated or taught so it has been a joy and an honour for us to have her sing with us on this song.”

Comments P.P. Arnold: “When I first received “Strangers In The Street’ to listen to and was invited to sing the vocal I instantly loved the song and felt a connection with it. When I asked Jon to explain his meaning of the song to me, it all made sense and the song has made something very beautiful happen in my life. I’m very happy that the song is being released at this time to support all the brave souls on the frontline supporting all of us.”

The Fratellis are donating 100% of their income from this track to the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief Project and other charities supporting those on the frontline as well as those impacted by the economic consequences of the global shutdown.

Recorded in LA with producer and long-time collaborator Tony Hoffer (Beck, Phoenix, Supergrass), ‘Half Drunk Under A Full Moon’ is Glaswegian trio The Fratellis sixth album and the follow-up to 2018’s ‘In Your Own Sweet Time’, a UK Top 5 chart entry which contained the Radio 2 playlisted single “Starcrossed Losers” and saw the band perform on BBC1’s The One Show.

