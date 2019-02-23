THE FEMALE DIARY PRESENTS FEBRUARY ALL FEMALE SHOWCASE

The Female Diary presents an all-female showcase at The Local Nashville on February 25th at 6pm. Hosted by Karissa Ella, the showcase includes performances from Tori Martin, Mary Kutter, Brooke Alexx, Macy Tabor, Kelsey Lamb, Marcella, Corinne McKnight.

“We’re super excited to be working with such talented females all across the genres,” expresses founder of The Female Diary, Trevor Perkins. “We’ve created a powerful platform that showcases the story behind these females all over. I’m super proud of the way this platform has shaped the industry.”

Founded by 17-year-old, Trevor Perkins created the online platform The Female Diary with the overall goal of showcasing the story and voices behind females all across the globe. On March 6th, The Female Diary will be launching their weekly podcast with future episodes with many females including Stella Parton, Katie Kaupp, and many more.

