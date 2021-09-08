The Enemy Line “Falling Off The Bar Stool” Going For Adds Now: Radio/Media Download

The Enemy Line encompasses the sounds of classic country, rock, and modern country. They are vocally led by the brother and sister duo, Kurt Stone and Kymee Dawn, who were raised on country music. They are backed on drums by the epic rhythm of Cody Martinez, who transitioned from the rock/metal world. T.E.L. is passionate about all genres of music and you can hear it in their writing as well as their live performance.

When they came together in the summer of 2016, they were given an opportunity to open for David Lee Murphy and Uncle Kracker at a Christmas party for the local radio station, and from there have continued to grow. They have since been invited to Nashville, TN to play CMA fest in 2019 and various other festivals.

For Fans of: Zac Brown Band, Merle Haggard, Luke Combs, Travis Tritt

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Enemy Line

Song Title: Falling Off The Bar Stool

Publishing: The Enemy Line

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Falling Off The Bar Stool

Record Label: Enemy Line