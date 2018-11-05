The Elton John and Bernie Taupin of Outsider Music: The Cult of Adrian Cohen

“Genius” may be one of the most over-used terms, with regards to musicians, but once in a blue moon, it’s appropriate – as is the case with Adrian Cohen. Able to play any requested song by ear on the piano, he works with his lyricist father to create pop songs so perfectly honed that you begin to wonder why mega-selling artists make such a fuss about it. With the all-American goofiness of They Might Be Giants and the fractured magic of Daniel Johnston, Adrian Cohen might secretly be one of music’s greatest gifts.

Adrian Cohen is an obscenely nice guy, the kind of person no-one has a bad word to say about and whom everyone counts as a friend. Able to play music perfectly by ear from the age of three, Adrian is, by any standards, savant, a condition which can see those affected achieve almost miraculous mental feats – estimates suggests it affects around one in every million people, with fewer than one hundred savants thought to be living with exceptional skills. Adrian’s own gifts extend beyond playing music to being able to tell you what day of the week it was on 12th February 1762, to being able to rattle of the top of his head any artist’s position in his personal top 500 songs…along with the equivalent in Rolling Stone magazine’s list.

Currently studying at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Adrian is gearing up to release his fourth full-length album, a mark of his remarkably prolific output. Along with his friend Josh on vocals, tracks like the seventies power pop of Approaching Sharon and Right on Time fit perfectly alongside the endlessly curious The Case of Kiwi and Eating Cookies in Reykjavik. Adrian is a genius – one for whom music is a way for him to both communicate and to share his gifts.

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/dmcfam109/videos

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AdrianCohenMusic/?ref=br_tf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/adriancohen109

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adriancohenmusic/

Website: http://adriancohenmusic.com/