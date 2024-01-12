”The Ed Mylett Show” Joins the Cumulus Podcast Network

“The Ed Mylett Show” will join the Cumulus Podcast Network with new episode each Tuesday and Thursday. The program showcases interviews with the greatest peak performers across all industries — including business, health, collegiate and professional sports, politics, entrepreneurship, science and entertainment — sharing their journeys, knowledge and thought leadership to help inspire listeners to become their best selves.

Mylett is one of the top business leaders and peak performance experts in the world today. He has been named one of the Top 50 wealthiest under 50 and is the youngest person ever named to the President’s National Leadership Advisory Board. He has a passion for mentoring and coaching others on what it takes to become a champion.

The Cumulus Podcast Network distributes, markets, and monetizes “The Ed Mylett Show.” WME represented Ed Mylett in this deal.