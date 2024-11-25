The Dust Settles, and the Heart Aches in “Tumbleweed” Music Video

After a sensational year of sold-out shows on her 50+ city Crank It Up Tour and a standout performance opening for Jo Dee Messina, country-rock sensation Ashley Wineland is back with a bang. The highly anticipated music video for “Tumbleweed” has finally dropped, produced by the legendary Marti Frederiksen—the mastermind behind hits for superstars like Carrie Underwood, Ozzy Osbourne, Faith Hill, Mötley Crüe, and Aerosmith.

Filmed amidst the breathtaking ruggedness of the Arizona desert and set in a charming small-town bar, this visually stunning video encapsulates a passionate whirlwind romance that ignites like wildfire and fades just as swiftly—mirroring the path of a tumbleweed rolling across the vast landscape.

“That boy is a tumbleweed

Just tumbling over love

Never knowing what he’s got

Never sticks around for long enough

Just when you think you’re falling in

Head over heels

He’s kicking up a trail of dust

Spinning like a tractor wheel

Rolling on and on and on and on

Rolling on and on and on”

Ashley describes the “Tumbleweed” video as “a bittersweet, short romance film, that perfectly compliments the song’s narrative.” She explains, “When we start that primary step in creating a new song, my very first thought is about the story we are telling. I see the music play out in my head like a movie, so adding a music video into the project is that full circle moment for me—it’s where my fans get to know what a song looks like in my head.”

As the video unfolds, viewers are drawn into the hauntingly rapid rise and fall of a love that burns bright but fades fast. The combination of stark desert visuals and Ashley’s heartfelt lyrics creates a deeply emotional experience that resonates with anyone who has felt the highs and lows of a romance.

Ashley adds, “‘Tumbleweed’ tells the story about a small-town, western, whirlwind romance. And as with all good westerns, there was no better place to shoot it than in the heart of the Arizona desert.” Sparks fly the moment he walks through the door. The couple quickly connects, goes on a date, and experiences a love that feels like everything they’ve ever wanted—at least, for a while.

“The way we told this story is different from any other videos we’ve made before,” Ashley continues. For once, I wasn’t playing the main character. I got to be a narrator of sorts, that girl before who sings the warnings to the new love interest. Taking a supportive role allowed me to put my Film degree to use and assistant direct our actors and pull from their performance what I knew this story needed.”

Ashley is a powerhouse of country music, blending her outdoor lifestyle with a sound that’s as authentic as the Arizona dirt beneath her boots. With each milestone, she accelerates into new musical heights, channeling the influences of legends like Gretchen Wilson, Carrie Underwood, and Miranda Lambert. From riding horses and dirt bikes to commanding the stage with her dynamic vocals, Ashley connects deeply with her fans—affectionately known as the “Winelanders.”

For over a decade, Ashley has toured extensively across the U.S., performing at major events including MLB, NFL, NASCAR, and Supercross Championships. Her journey also includes stays at over 50 Kampgrounds of America (KOA) sites, which have cultivated significant fan engagement. Channeling the energy of her latest singles “Crank It Up”, and “Heartbreak Boots,” the “Tumbleweed” video is a perfect portrayal of yearning heartbreak.

