The Drum Workshop Music Foundation Launches

Designer and manufacturer of award-winning drums, pedals and hardware, recently announced the unveiling of the DW Music Foundation (DWMF). The goal of the new charitable arm is to provide the gift of music to underserved communities worldwide.

Over several decades, DW has supported numerous music-related charities by donating instruments and educational resources. Past support includes artist mentoring and resource collaboration designed to foster an appreciation of music as a life enhancing and life changing activity. The formation of DWMF will enable the company to build on this legacy of giving and expand its impact by supporting these same organizations, as well as a host of other endeavors including youth outreach, health & wellness, scholastic music and arts programs and more.

Scott Donnell, DW’s VP of Marketing notes, “The DWMF will allow us to formalize our charity efforts and cement some of our long-term partnerships. It will also set the stage to connect with other organizations that are aligned with our mission.”

A select group of business and music industry leaders including DW’s Founder Don Lombardi and DW President and CEO, Chris Lombardi, will be part of the foundation’s board of directors. Michele Abrams has been tapped as Executive Director and will head efforts to establish the foundation as a self-sustaining entity that will work in tandem with key partners in the coming years. Abrams expertise in nonprofit development, fundraising, and creating memorable world-class events, concerts and fundraisers, will be a valuable asset to the DWMF team.

“Both music and philanthropy have been my life’s passion. This extraordinary opportunity will open so many doors for so many. I’m truly thrilled and honored to be joining the DWMF on this rewarding journey”, commented Abrams.

DWMF is on the web @ https://www.dwmf.org/. Tax detectable donations can be made @ https://dwmf.networkforgood.com

Visit the Drum Workshop booth #202AB, Level 2 at Winter NAMM for more information.