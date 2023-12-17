The Dreaded Laramie Release Power-Pop Single “Breakup Songs” and Announce Smartpunk Records Signing

Today The Dreaded Laramie announce that they are joining the Smartpunk Records roster with the release of their latest single “Breakup Songs.” The track is a glittery showcase of the band’s femme power pop balanced with grittier rock nuances. Vocalist MC Cunningham wears her heart on her sleeve with melodic moments and brutally honest lyrics about moving on from a bad breakup. This single marks the first release under Smartpunk Records with more gender-bending punk-tinged indie rock tunes en route in 2024.

“To try to capture where I was at moving forward from the breakup, I wanted to write a song that, stylistically, I would’ve been embarrassed to show my ex while we were together. I am super proud of the result, though. It is a song that feels and sounds like emotional liberation to me.” – MC Cunningham, The Dreaded Laramie

The Dreaded Laramie is a power pop band based in Nashville, TN. They recorded their forthcoming debut LP with producer/mixer/engineer Dave Schiffman (PUP, Weezer, Vampire Weekend). The new record comes on the tail of their 2022 EP, “Everything A Girl Could Ask” (produced and co-written by Rozwell Kid’s Adam Meisterhans), which Punk News described as “gender-bending… marbled with sickly sweet, hyper-feminine vocals encapsulated by indie rock tinged boppy pogo punk and sprinkled with sudden moments of very macho displays of musicianship.” In 2023, The Dreaded Laramie conquered a 60-city tour across North America, joining festival lineups from Gainesville’s Fest to Montreal’s Pouzza Fest, and sharing stages with the likes of Soccer Mommy, Bad Moves, Rozwell Kid, and Tsunami Bomb.

