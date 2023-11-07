The Dirty Shirts Unleash Dancefloor Rock Anthem With New Single “Midnight Casanova”

Alternative rock band The Dirty Shirts continue their dynamic sound with the release of their new single “Midnight Casanova.” Their latest musical offering showcases the band’s soulful melodies and penchant for dark, provocative songwriting, perfect for a Halloween drop. “Midnight Casanova” is now available to stream and download on all platforms.

“Midnight Casanova” is a mesmerizing track that dives into the mysterious aspects of love and death. Its spirited guitar riffs, energetic rhythms, and smoky backroom vocals send its listeners to a realm of lust and crazed nightlife. The Dirty Shirts’ talent of unifying their musical influences and real-life experiences into an edgy, yet harmonic sonic adventure shines through in this anthemic single. The Dallas band’s latest single is written about a fierce female character who always gets what she wants, hence the opening lyric, “She’s a midnight casanova.” “I love telling a story from the perspective of a character and creating a vivid picture of whoever that is,” explains The Dirty Shirts’ founder and lead singer/guitarist Nick Santa Maria. “I’ve written a few songs about female characters now, mostly because I find it really easy to convey strong feelings through them. It’s probably because I’ve been surrounded by remarkable, badass women in my life. Based on the way we’ve seen how a bunch of dudes think, it’s probably best to look at things through a woman’s point of view anyway.” Thinking back to some of his favorite books and movies, Santa Maria notes how many of the characters have simple archetypal themes like death. With that in mind, the song was born, but for Santa Maria, the best way to process a heavy theme is to create something sparkly and danceable around it. “I wanted us to go hard into all the disco elements, like the big airy female vocals, the dance grooves, melodic bass lines, and a bunch of jangly guitars.”

The Dirty Shirts recorded “Midnight Casanova” at Modern Electric Sound Recorders in Dallas, TX, with Joel Raif on engineering duties and mastering by Jordan Richardson. The song’s remarkable sonic performance was produced by Jeff Saenz, known for his work with acclaimed artists such as Leon Bridges, Reverend Horton Heat, and Old 97s. The soul-stirring lead vocals were executed by Santa Maria, while the mesmerizing female background vocals were provided by DiDi McCaffrey and Taylor Nicks. Additional instrumentation was provided by Austin Lee Kroll (guitar), Patrick Smith (bass), and Joshua Sloan (drums/percussion).

First making waves in the alternative soundscape in 2021, The Dirty Shirts emerged as a dance-provoking glam-rock band from Dallas, Texas. Since establishing their careers a few years back, The Dirty Shirts have revealed an array of enchanting singles and visuals, all while anchoring North American tours. Before they emerged as a band, band member Nick Santa Maria toured as a sideman for a variety of country artists. Once the 2020 pandemic changed the landscape of world operations, it allowed Santa Maria to reinvent his career, forming a band that would be a combination of influences that inspired him. Creatively integrating the musical influences of David Bowie, Gorillaz, and Warped Tour-era alternative music, The Dirty Shirts released their debut album, The Get Up From The Get Go, and toured across the country in 2022. Hit songs like “Detonator” and “Please Me” were pivotal in the band’s early rise to notoriety across the U.S. The band’s evolved glamorous grunge aesthetic meshes seamlessly with their captivation, ability to touch listeners, and empowering vocals. Their music has been touted in the press by Loudwire, Jammerzine, and Prelude Press, and is frequently heard on Dallas’s KXT, Idobi Radio, and Steven Van Zandt’s Underground Garage on Sirius XM.

With its swaying storytelling and stirring, eccentric sound, The Dirty Shirts’ new single “Midnight Casanova” is guaranteed to have any rock fan grooving on the dancefloor. “Midnight Casanova” is available now on all streaming platforms. To keep up with The Dirty Shirts’ unmatched energy, visit TheDirtyShirtsUS.com and be sure to follow their Instagram @TheDirtyShirtsUS.