The Dirty Shirts Thrills With New Single “HEART ATTACK”

Alternative rockers The Dirty Shirts have returned with the release of their explosive new single “HEART ATTACK.” The glam-rock infused track perfectly combines an electrifying pop sound with hook-heavy melodies and an infectious chorus. “My lyrical themes often express the duality of feeling two different things from one emotional situation and how to deal with it,” confesses lead singer, Nick Santa Maria. With “HEART ATTACK,” it’s the feeling of not wanting to let go of a relationship, while also wanting to run away as fast as possible. “HEART ATTACK” is now available to stream and download on all platforms worldwide.

“HEART ATTACK” immediately grabs the attention of listeners with manic and falsetto vocals set against a chiming backdrop of celestial bells before The Dirty Shirts come clean with their propulsive brand of “dance floor rock and roll.” The song is about a toxic relationship that the narrator knows is failing, but can’t stop. Santa Maria, dug deep into the meaning of “HEART ATTACK” and what he wants listeners to get out of the song. “We put a lot of intention in creating a sound in the studio that supported and enhanced the story being told in the song, that helps people grab onto it more,” explains Santa Maria. “Ultimately, we just want people to turn this up as loud as they can stand it and dance.” The track was produced by Jeff Saenz (Leon Bridges, Reverend Horton Heat, Nikki Lane), engineered by Joel Raif, and recorded at Modern Electric Sound Recorders in Dallas, Texas.

Making their debut in 2021, The Dirty Shirts is a pop, alternative, and glam rock band from Dallas, Texas. In the last two years, they have released numerous singles and stylized videos, and have toured across North America. Before The Dirty Shirts debuted, band member Nick Santa Maria was touring as a sideman for country artists until the pandemic shut down the entire world. During this time, he re-envisioned his music career and decided to create a band that encompassed his love of rock music. This was when The Dirty Shirts were born. Incorporating their musical influences, including the Rolling Stones, Oasis, and The Strokes, they released their debut album, The Get Up From The Get Go, and toured across the country in 2022. Performing in support of their hit singles, including “Detonator” and “Please Me,” the band hit the ground running, creating more music as they became more known across the U.S. As The Dirty Shirts release new songs, Santa Maria notes how they wish for their listeners to continue to turn to their music for comfort, especially during challenging moments in life. With their black leather cool and sequined swagger, combined with their charisma and empathy, and strong vocals, The Dirty Shirts have cemented their place in the indie rock canon.

With its captivating lyrics and lively, energetic sound, The Dirty Shirts’ new single “HEART ATTACK” is sure to have any rock fan of music hungry for more and is the first of many hits they have in store for 2023. The band will showcase the single at their multiple performances during Austin’s SXSW Music Festival. “HEART ATTACK” is available now on all streaming platforms. To keep up with The Dirty Shirts’ endeavors and journey, visit TheDirtyShirtsUS.com and be sure to follow their Instagram @TheDirtyShirtsUS.