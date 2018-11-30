The Devil Makes Three Announces 2019 Tour Dates; New Album Debuts Among Top 10 Bluegrass Album Charts
Americana triumvirate The Devil Makes Three— featuring Pete Bernhard, Lucia Turino, and Cooper McBean – has announced their 2019 U.S. Winter tour, which kicks off in Saxapahaw, NC on January 16. Wrapping on February 16 in Boston, MA, the routing supports the chart-topping band’s newly-released album Chains Are Broken.
The album is available at http://geni.us/chainsarebroken
The Devil Makes Three’s journey could be deemed worthy of a novel. Their self-titled 2002 debut album yielded the classic “Old Number Seven,” “Graveyard,” “The Plank,” and more as they organically attracted a diehard following through constant touring. Longjohns, Boots and a Beltarrived in 2003, followed by 2009’s Do Wrong Write.
2013’s I’m a Stranger Here marked their first appearance on the Billboard Top 200. 2016’s Redemption & Ruin heralded the group’s second #1 bow on the Billboard Top Bluegrass Albums Chart, and fourth consecutive top-five debut on the respective chart. The latter garnered widespread acclaim from the likes of Entertainment Weekly, American Songwriter, The Boston Globe and more. Over the years, they’ve cast an unbreakable spell on audiences everywhere from Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo to Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Hangout Fest and Shaky Knees.
Winter Tour Dates
Jan 16 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom
Jan 17 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
Jan 18 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
Jan 19 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine
Jan 20 – Nashville, TN – 3rd & Lindsley
Jan 23 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
Jan 24 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s
Jan 25 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
Jan 26 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
Jan 27 – Dallas, TX – Trees
Jan 30 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Jan 31 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
Feb 01 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
Feb 02 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
Feb 05 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
Feb 06 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Feb 07 – Toronto, ON – MOD Club
Feb 08 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
Feb 09 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
Feb 12 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Ballroom
Feb 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
Feb 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
Feb 16 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
