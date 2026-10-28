The David Orien Band is Set to Release Their Newest Single, “Basic Emo Song”

Acclaimed rockers The David Orien Band are set to release their newest single, “Basic Emo Song,” just ahead of their upcoming EP scheduled to arrive next year.

“We are thrilled to give fans a taste of our new EP with this engaging new single,” said the group’s founder and leader, David Orien. “It’s a tune that takes us back to our roots with elements of emo, punk rock and alternative rock as it explores the hopes, disappointments and raw anger of youth.”

Orien, whose multi-instrumentalist background is at the heart of the band, wrote, played guitar and provides the lead vocals on the new release that typifies the band’s eclectic approach and melodic style. The single is set to arrive next month.

With its driving guitars and heart pounding beat from drummer Sebastian Konnackel, the song is reminiscent of 90s punk and alternative rock where melody and a catchy bass line collide with high-pitched vocals and riff-driven guitars.

Known for their modern take on classic punk and 90s alternative rock, the band has been a mainstay on club and festival stages in recent years. Made up of Orien on vocals and bass, Konnackel on drums and Mario Rodriguez on guitar the band is busy recording tracks for its yet untitled EP set for release in March 2027.

“We currently have about six or seven songs that we’re sitting on,” Konnackel said. “That’s a combination of previously unreleased material that we’ve already played live and fresh material that we’ve just written.”

The band, which was formed in 2022 by Orien who joined together with various musicians in the Los Angeles area as a blend of punk and alternative rock sound. The band would go on to record and release its debut single “Short Bus,” in 2022 to much acclaim, followed by the hit singles “Friday” (2023), “Chemotherapy” (2024) and “Wonder Why” (2025).

The David Orien Band’s music is available on Apple Music, Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube Music, Amazon Music and iHeart. For more information, visit DavidOrien.com.