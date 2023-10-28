The David Orien Band Debuts its New Single ‘Friday’

The David Orien Band has released “Friday,” the newest single from the alternative rockers.

The band, which recently welcomed drummer Sebastian Konnackel, is following up on its string of singles with “Friday,” an colorful blend of alternative and classic rock and traditional rhythm and blues.

Band namesake and leader, David Orien, wrote, played guitar and provides the lead vocals on the new release that typifies the band’s eclectic approach and melodic style. The band is known for Orien’s unique musical style that blends a variety of genres, from punk and new wave to alternative rock and metal, much of which hearkens back to his early days of playing music in Colorado and later, Los Angeles.

“This song is hands down one of the most unique songs that I’ve ever worked on. It’s filled with provocative lyrics that force the listener to confront any existential crisis within themselves,” Konnackel said. “As such, the biggest challenge to writing drums for it was to match the overall morose feel of the song and to match all the abrupt changes of the song’s structure. The song keeps switching between groovy, anthemic verses and explosive high-octane choruses constantly and I had to come up with parts that encapsulate the energy behind each section.”

The veteran drummer comes to the band after a two-year stint with the alternative rock group Kitsune, where he played on their hit singles “Grief II,” “Blackpill,” and others. He had previously performed with such bands as Saint Ee Ha, Scofield and Disruptant before joining The David Orien Band.

“I’m thrilled to have someone on drums as accomplished as Sebastian to keep the beat and bring his own creativity to the band,” Orien said. “I’m especially thankful to have someone who is talented and is also on the same page with us when it comes to the music.”

The band is known for last year’s hit single “Short Bus,” as well as the 2021 piano-driven anthem “Abysmal,” which featured Orien’s gritty vocals and powerful backing chorus.