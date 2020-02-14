The Danberrys Bring It All In New Single “The Mountain”

Americana duo The Danberrys officially release their new single “The Mountain”. For the single, Dorothy and Ben pulled inspiration from New Orleans’s traditional second-line rhythm and blues. The single also features vocals from American songwriter Darrell Scott, who has collaborated with the likes of Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, Guy Clark, Mary Gauthier, and more. Their lyrics reflect a message of destruction becoming a catalyst in creating new strength and wisdom.

“The Mountain” is the first single off The Danberrys’ upcoming album Shine, out May 8th, 2020. Comprised of 12 new tracks, Shine masterfully departs from their signature acoustic sound to capture elements of rock, blues, and folk. This new musical direction lets the pair venture into a darker atmosphere as well as allowing their self-written lyrics to stand tall. Shine will mark The Danberrys third full-length album.

In the meantime, The Danberrys are excited to finally release “The Mountain”. The single will soon be proceeded by more incredible singles including the title track “Shine”. Be sure to check out The Danberrys on social media and check out “The Mountain”, now available on all streaming platforms.

