The Crystal Method Release New Single “Act Right” ft Billy Dean Thomas & VAAAL

For nearly three decades, The Crystal Method has remained one of the most influential and well-respected acts in electronic music. Today, December 3, The Crystal Method (who is Scott Kirkland) has released his latest single “Act Right” (Ultra Records) featuring Billy Dean Thomas and VAAAL, building upon the sound that pioneered the big beat genre, popularizing electronic music with mainstream audiences, and establishing America as a force in the widely European and British scene.

Listen now here: https://ffm.to/actright

Billy Dean Thomas, the self-proclaimed “Queer B.I.G,” offers a fierce performance on the gritty “Act Right,” rapping over a menacing, reverb-soaked drum and synth loop created with producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist VAAAL (David Mårtensson), a frequent collaborator of Kirkland’s. “Billy is a genius,” proclaims Kirkland, who recalls that their “diabolically rhythmic” vocals were delivered in mere hours. The spontaneous track, he adds, “was one of those magic moments.”

“Act Right” follows TCM’s latest single “House Broken” featuring Naz Tokio. Both singles will appear on The Crystal Method’s seventh studio album The Trip Out set for release February 2022.