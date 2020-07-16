The Country Network Exclusively Premieres Southbound 75’s “Not Ready To Say I’m Sorry Yet” Video

Southbound 75’s new video for their recently released debut single “Not Ready To Say I’m Sorry Yet” exclusively premieres today on The Country Network (TCN). The catchy, hook-driven country rock tune was written by lead singer Mark Lorenzo, with the audio recorded and produced by hit-making Nashville producer Bill McDermott (Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, George Strait). The video was produced and directed by Josh Sikkema, and is also watchable on the Tampa-based quartet’s YouTube page ( Alt-country rockers’s new video for their recently released debut single “Not Ready To Say I’m Sorry Yet” exclusively premieres today on(TCN). The catchy, hook-driven country rock tune was written by lead singer Mark Lorenzo, with the audio recorded and produced by hit-making Nashville producer(Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, George Strait). The video was produced and directed by, and is also watchable on the Tampa-based quartet’s YouTube page ( youtu.be/avQEw3tbISo ).

“This video really captured the point of the song,” said Lorenzo. “All the metaphorical signs are pointing to exactly what he should do, but the guy just keeps only seeing what he wants.”

“Not Ready To Say I’m sorry Yet” Video Air Times (ET) on TCN:

Wednesday, July 15: 12:26pm, 6:07pm

Thursday, July 16: 9:40am, 5:39pm

Friday, July 17: 8:35am, 2:32pm



“Not Ready To Say I’m Sorry Yet” introduces songwriter Mark Lorenzo’s ability to craft a cleverly written song about dealing with the immediate personal feelings born out of heartbreak, an established theme at the very core of many great country & rock songs. The song is set to appear on their forthcoming debut album Tales From The Black Swamp, also produced by McDermott, due out Fall, 2020.

Single Name: “Not Ready To Say I’m Sorry Yet”

Release date: May 20, 2020

Label / Distribution: Roxy Entertainment Group / Pirateer Media Group / CD Baby

Written by: Mark Lorenzo

ISRC#: QZKLY2000001

Produced by: Bill McDermott

Video Producer/Director: Josh Sikkema

Southbound 75 Show Dates:

JUL 24 – Keel & Curley Winery / Plant City, Fla.

AUG 08 – Keel & Curley Winery / Plant City, Fla

AUG 14 – Wild Rover Brewing Co. / Tampa, Fla.

SEP 26 – SandBar Tiki & Grille / Englewood, Fla.

OCT 30 – Private Event / Jacksonville, Fla.

OCT 31 – Keel & Curley Winery / Plant City, Fla

About Southbound 75:

Southbound 75’s story started when Radio Promotion legend Bill Scull heard lead songwriter Mark Lorenzo’s tune “Little Breakdown” for the first time at an ASCAP demo review session. Scull, who had worked in the industry for years, including with Clive Davis, singled him out, and signed Mark to his label, EO Records.

Southbound 75 played their first show in December 2018 and have steadily made a name for themselves, having toured throughout their home state of Florida, and throughout the Midwest. They will release their debut album, Tales From The Black Swamp, in the Fall of 2020 by Roxy Entertainment Group. Lorenzo’s songs have been used on TV shows, sports programming, DVDs, Cartoons and more such as; “ESPN College Football;” “Shark” (CBS); “90210” (CW); “Threshold” (CBS); “Girlfriends” (CW) and “3lbs” on (CBS).