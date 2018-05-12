The Conclave to Honor Entercom COO Weezie Kramer

The Conclave, which celebrates 43 years of educating radio broadcasters this year, will present the 2018 Rockwell Award to Entercom COO Weezie Kramer. She’ll receive the award at the 2018 Conclave Summer Learning Conference, #CONCLAVE43, set for Wednesday, July 18 in Minneapolis. Since 1989, The Conclave has presented The Rockwell Award — an annual lifetime achievement award — to an individual of unquestioned accomplishment.

Kramer is a broadcast veteran who joined Entercom in 2000 as a Regional Vice President overseeing five markets. She was elevated to her current role as COO in 2014. Kramer was a part of the executive team leading the company’s merger with CBS Radio in 2017. Prior to Entercom, Kramer held numerous sales and leadership roles in the radio industry. Notably, she spent 12 years at CBS radio, where she rose to become a VP/Market Manager. Kramer serves on the executive committee of the Radio Advertising Bureau.

The Conclave Board of Directors Executive Director Emeritus Tom Kay said, “The Rockwell Award honors leaders and mentors who have made a lasting impact on our storied industry. Weezie has, and continues, to do just that.”

Kramer added, “As a passionate fan of radio and all of our platforms, I am incredibly honored to receive this award and be part of this exemplary group of broadcasters.”

Prior recipients of the Rockwell Award include Hubbard Broadcasting CEO Ginny Morris, NRG Media CEO Mary Quass, Midwest Communications CEO Duke Wright, iHeartMedia Advisor Broadcast Relations Dan Mason Sr. and AccuRadio COO/Chairman John Gehron.