The Conclave To Honor Entercom COO Weezie Kramer With The Rockwell Award

THE CONCLAVE, which celebrates 43 years of educating radio broadcasters this year, will present the 2018 ROCKWELL AWARD to ENTERCOM COO WEEZIE KRAMER. She will receive the award at the 2018 CONCLAVE SUMMER LEARNING CONFERENCE, #CONCLAVE43, set for WEDthNESDAY, JULY 18th through FRIDAY, JULY 20th, at the DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MINNEAPOLIS-PARK PLACE.

CONCLAVE Exec. Dir. Emeritus TOM KAY said, “THE ROCKWELL AWARD honors leaders and mentors who have made a lasting impact on our storied industry. WEEZIE has, and continues, to do just that.”

KRAMER said, “As a passionate fan of radio and all of our platforms, I am incredibly honored to receive this award and be part of this exemplary group of broadcasters.”

Prior recipients of THE ROCKWELL AWARD include GINNY MORRIS, CEO, HUBBARD BROADCASTING, INC.; MARY QUASS, CEO, NRG MEDIA; DUKE WRIGHT, CEO, MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS; DAN MASON, Sr. Advisor Broadcast Relations, iHEARTMEDIA; and JOHN GEHRON, COO/CHairman, ACCURADIO.