The Chris Ruben Band Set To Release Brand New Single “Cold Shoulder” For RiseUp TV Tour Event Saturday, May 11th

Coming off their recent performance at the Singer-Songwriters of Cape May Conference and Showcase and announced as the new House Band for WLNY/CBS TV’S “Live It Up! With Donna Drake”, psychedelic funk rockers The Chris Ruben Band are getting ready to drop their next brand new single “Cold Shoulder”! They’ll release the new tune along with a live show filming for RiseUp TV on Saturday, May 11th at The Rail (281 W Main St, Smithtown, NY 11787). Chris Ruben himself will also be a featured character on Season Two of the series.

On their latest release, Ruben explains how the band made a recent decision to completely reboot their musical catalog, starting with “Cold Shoulder” as their first single. “We have stepped up our production quality like never before and we are very excited because it will certainly set a new standard for us. The song is newer and lyrically derived from events in my life when I was separating from a lot of the negativity surrounding me. It was a painful process of eliminating behaviors and people that were toxic to me and also realizing that I myself was a toxic person. It can take a long time to figure out and accept what our problems are in order to move forward and a big factor in a lot of cases is a certain person or thing that we all have to let go of” he says, adding “Sometimes that’s harder than others. It’s absolutely nothing like anything we have ever done before and we cannot wait to begin again”.

The Chris Ruben Band is a funk/rock band from Long Island, New York. The group features five members; Chris Ruben (Vocals, Guitar), Brendan Allan (Bass), Russ Benjamin (Drums), Eugene Iovine(Keyboards, Synths), & Frank Iovine (Synths, Organs). Influenced by classic acts including The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Jimi Hendrix, and Nirvana, together their sound is a blend of modern funk and indie-rock reminiscent of Jamiroquai and Mac DeMarco. The band has become a staple in the Long Island music scene, frequenting venues including Portside Bar & Grill, 89 North, The Velvet Lounge, and BrickHouse Brewery. In addition, they have had the pleasure of performing at SXSW, Froggy Daze 7 & 8, The Space at Westbury,The Bitter End, Alive After Five, and The Jones Beach Bandshell.

“Ever since I can remember I have been surrounded by music. My father repairs woodwind and brass instruments, so since I was little, top-notch musicians have been coming in and out of my home. But music always spoke to me.” says singer/songwriter Chris Ruben. Ruben began as a drummer, and first started gigging with bands at the age of thirteen. By the time he was sixteen, he made the switch to guitar and started writing songs of his own. In late 2014, the first version of The Chris Ruben Band was formed. Over time, Chris added and replaced players until the perfect lineup was created. “We are more than a band, we are family.”

With so much to look forward to including their continued gig as the “Live It Up! With Donna Drake” house band and their upcoming RiseUp TV performance to release their latest single “Cold Shoulder” on Saturday, May 11th at 8:00PM, fans of their incredibly psychedelically energetic live shows have much more to come!

