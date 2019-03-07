The Charlie Daniels Band, Shooter Jennings, Billy Joe Shaver & More To Perform On Premiere Episode Of ‘Live At Billy Bob’s Texas’ TV Series

If you’ve never seen the inside of the world’s largest honky tonk — Billy Bob’s Texas — well, you will get that chance starting this Sunday, March 10th with the premiere of the new television series named after the famed award-winning nightclub hits the airwaves on RFD-TV. Produced weekly, Live at Billy Bob’s Texas will highlight music – both country music and Texas music – from artists who have performed on the main stage over the past 20 years.

The series also features episodes with Willie Nelson,The Gatlin Brothers, David Allan Coe and more!

Over 20 years ago, Pat Green was the first artist to record a Live at Billy Bob’s Texas album. Since then, another fifty artists would go on to record albums.

“There are several times that Smith Music Group and Billy Bob’s Texas have put everything on the line to make the album series happen,” says Smith Music Group’s CEO Ricky Smith. “It takes a whole lot of hard work to get artists like Willie Nelson or The Charlie Daniels Band. But we have them, and more. With this new Live at Billy Bob’s Texas TV series, we hope to find someone that hasn’t seen these shows. Hopefully, a longtime fan will share it with the next generation. After twenty years, there are still quite a few fans that remember that first show with Pat Green. They’re still passing on the memory of that experience every time he comes back to the Billy Bob’s Texas main stage.”

Smith Music Group has gathered a collection of their favorite cuts from the last two decades – including icons Merle Haggard and David Allan Coe with newer artists like Shooter Jennings – and put them into a TV Show! You’ll see exclusive interviews, one offs from up-and-comers and intimate backstage acoustic performances.

“Billy Bob’s has been around for decades and every single week we showcase some of the biggest and brightest new artists on the scene to perform on our mainstage,” says Pam Minick, Billy Bob’s Texas VP of Marketing. “Now, for our record label partners Smith Music Group to partner with RFD-TV to bring the Billy Bob’s experience into the homes of music lovers is only going to allow them to see what people have been talking about for so many years.”

Week of March 10:

Billy Joe Shaver, Cory Morrow, Charlie Robison, Shooter Jennings, The Charlie Daniels Band, and Brandon Rhyder.

Week of March 17:

The Gatlin Brothers, Collin Raye, Josh Grider, Justin McBride, and Jackson Taylor.

Week of March 24:

Asleep at the Wheel, Willie Nelson, David Allan Coe, Bleu Edmondson, Steve Helms Band, and Micky & The Motorcars.

Week of March 31/April 1:

The Charlie Daniels Band, David Allan Coe, Toadies, Midnight River Choir, Shooter Jennings, and Jackson Taylor.

About Billy Bob’s Texas:

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, the 100,000 square foot cattle barn became Billy Bob’s Texas in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment and real bull riding at “The World’s Largest HonkyTonk”.

The facility can hold 6000 rowdy patrons on a given night and has been host to hundreds of musical acts, from Alan Jackson to ZZ Top. On Fridays and Saturdays, the venue also features live bull riding – a step up from the mechanical variety. It seems like an unlikely source for a series that has sold millions of albums.

Billy Bob’s has been named the Country Music Club of the Year 10 times by the Academy of Country Music.

You can find more information on upcoming events or buy Billy Bob’s Texas merch or tickets at billybobstexas.com.

For more information on the city of Fort Worth, go to visitfortworth.com.

