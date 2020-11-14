The Caleb Daugherty Band’s New Single, “Daylight’s Burning,” Is Sheer Bluegrass Joy

The Caleb Daugherty Band brings sheer Bluegrass joy to Aubrey Holt’s (The Boys From Indiana), “Daylight’s Burning.” Alive with energy, the new single features expressive pickin’ and outstanding vocals. The track kicks off with a sprightly banjo intro that sets the stage for a good old-fashioned hootenanny of a time, highlighted by special guest Ron Stewart’s fiddle.

Well the rooster’s crowing gotta rise and shine

Daylight’s burning ain’t gotta lot of time

When the day is over and the work’s all done

We’ll sing and dance and have a little fun

Today my thoughts took me back in time

To a hillside farm on the county line

It seems just like it was yesterday

And I seem to hear my mother say

Hurry up kids get out of that bed

We’ve got a cow to milk and hogs to be fed

Chickens cackling out in the yard

It’s a brand new day, we gotta hit it hard (A. Holt)

“We were listening to some of our favorite albums, looking for songs to cut,” reflects Caleb. “We must have played this half a dozen times or more – over and over. It just brought back a flood of childhood memories for us, and I hope it hits other folks that way,” he adds. “It’s a nostalgic song but it’s a positive one and that’s a good thing to focus on right now.” The single premiered on The Country Note earlier this week; fans can download the track HERE and radio programmers can access the tune via AirPlay Direct. “Daylight’s Burning” was produced by the band for KDM Records.

Praise for the quintet is coming in from all quarters, including radio. Daniel Mullins of Real Roots Radio notes, “Caleb sings with the same sense of honesty and sincerity that Aubrey Holt wrote his songs with, and his rich voice matched with this masterpiece is a perfect combination.” The Grascals’ Danny Roberts notes their music is “much in the style of J.D. Crowe & The New South,” while Bluegrassers Kenny & Amanda Smith add, “Caleb sings straight from the heart and has a voice as big as an Indiana cornfield.” Entertainer Lorrie Morgan believes Caleb is “an amazing artist, a true singer who knows how to pick great songs,” while Bluegrass icon Rickey Wasson declares Caleb is “one of the most gifted young singers out there today.”

