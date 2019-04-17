The Cadillac Three Returns With New Track “Crackin’ Cold Ones With The Boys”

Country music’s most amped and raucous trio bring their cheers, beers and hallelujah motto from the road to the airwaves with today’s release of “Crackin’ Cold Ones With The Boys.” The Cadillac Threeis back on the top of playlists with their aptly-title new single and live music video, out now on Big Machine Records.

[embedded content]

The Music City natives – Jaren Johnston (Guitar & Lead Vocals), Kelby Ray (Lap Steel Guitar) and Neil Mason (Drums, Percussion & Vocals) – enlisted their road crew Jefferson Brown, Benjamin Dunn, Chris Grainger and Brandon Wootten to complete the boozy party anthem while out on the road for their COUNTRY FUZZ TOUR, one of many headline treks taking TC3’s tunes across the globe.

“We had a random studio day where our engineer and I had a few hours before the other guys arrived, and we cut some drum grooves,” recalls Neil. “Later, Jaren and I pulled them up on the bus while we were in Vegas and he started writing the lyrics. Our band and crew have this ongoing joke about how it’s time to ‘crack some cold one with the boys’ so we ran with that. The song was finished an hour or two later so … we drank some beers!”

Filmed at St. Andrews Hall in Detroit, MI alongside director Dylan Rucker, Rolling Stone premiered the music video affirming, “Much like the band itself, ‘Crackin’ Cold Ones With the Boys’ is a loose, party-ready jam that celebrates the camaraderie of the road — and drinking beers at the end of sweaty gig.”

TC3 has developed a loyal fanbase since the days of jamming in their parents’ basements in high school over a decade ago. But not just the environment has transformed, so has the way they create music – even recording portions of their last full-length effort, LEGACY, from the bus – and release content.

“We spend almost every week out on tour and the interaction that happens from the stage to the floor is the reason we do what we do,” shares Neil. “When we thought about what we wanted to do for our video, we decided to take a few cameras out on the road and film the live show because our fans always come to party. And, that’s everything the song is about!”

For tour dates and more, visit TheCadillacThree.com.