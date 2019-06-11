The Cadillac Three Introduce “Country Fuzz” Exclusive Clothing Line

The Cadillac Three were back in their hometown of Nashville, TN last week with two amped up performances – Whiskey Jam (6/3) and a sold-out headline show at The Basement (6/6). Returning to a cherished haunt, the trio celebrated the launch of Country Fuzz and gave the audience a taste of their signature vibe – gritty and amplified.

The exclusive merch line is the namesake of TC3’s nationwide tour, which currently runs coast-to-coast throughout the summer: countryfuzzclothing.com. A limited number of fans snagged the in-demand ticket and met the band before they launched into a sweaty 90-minute set. As Rolling Stone notes, “few things compare to witnessing the Cadillac Three in a hot and sweaty club.”

Fueling momentum during the high-octane performance, TC3 busted out their current single “Crackin’ Cold Ones with the Boys” and their GOLD-certified debut “The South.” The Music City natives – Jaren Johnston (Guitar & Lead Vocals), Kelby Ray (Lap Steel Guitar) and Neil Mason (Drums, Percussion & Vocals) – enlisted their road crew Jefferson Brown, Benjamin Dunn, Chris Grainger and Brandon Woottento write the party anthem while touring. Watch a recap of their show:

“Our Country Fuzz show is what it’s all about for us,” mused TC3. “Sharing energy and creating a vibe with our fans to make memorable nights like this one. We’ve always wanted to create our own little world and anyone who wants to join we welcome in! Our new Country Fuzz Clothing Line is no different, it’s something we’ve been dreaming up for the last couple years and we knew there was no better place to launch it than in our hometown of Nashville during CMA Fest, where we first started doing gigs at The Basement.”

TC3 is currently special guests on Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band’s 2019 OUTLAWS & RENEGADES TOUR and Luke Combs’ BEER NEVER BROKE MY HEART TOUR, in addition to their own dates. For tour dates and more, visit TheCadillacThree.com.