Name check your crew. Crank the volume. Ice down booze. Mayhem or memories you choose. Yes, THE CADILLAC THREE have “All The Makin’s Of A Saturday Night” with new music and tour stops. The Nashville natives with a global following have an instinctive musical vibe that has mixed grit, electricity and friendship since their high school days. Beginning August 24, ESPN and ABC will highlight “All The Makin’s Of A Saturday Night” on College Football broadcasts this season. GRAMMY®-nominated frontman Jaren Johnston and drummer Neil Mason wrote the track alongside Josh Dunne with a groove rounded out by lap steel guitarist Kelby Ray. LISTEN NOW: https://TC3.lnk.to/ATMOASNStatic.

“We’re all big college football fans, and being from the South, have a special affinity for those in the SEC so it’s pretty badass that a song we wrote is going to amp up excitement for fans each Saturday night, whether they’re rocking out with us or if we’re the playlist for their weekend,” shares Neil.

As their road-worthy anthem “Crackin’ Cold Ones with the Boys” finds audiences across playlists and sweaty sets nationwide, TC3 has announced a West Coast leg of their COUNTRY FUZZ TOUR – Los Angeles, CA at The Troubadour (11/1 & 11/2); San Jose, CA at Club Rodeo (11/3); San Diego, CA at House Of Blues (11/4); Tempe, AZ at Marquee Theatre (11/5); Grand Junction, CO at Warehouse 2565 (11/7) and Denver, CO at The Grizzly Rose (11/8). Tickets are on sale now at TheCadillacThree.com.

“We spend a lot of time from tour bus to stage with each other so we’re constantly creating. Hell, we even recorded our last album LEGACY on the bus!” Jaren says. “Our life happens on the road whether it’s family or a rowdy crew, memories and music are made.”

Kelby continues, “basically, we’re keeping the tunes rolling and are going to release new music any time we can, so keep listening … there’s more to come!”

In addition to their own catalogue, TC3 is credited on hits for Keith Urban, Eric Church, Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Miranda Lambert and Steven Tyler, to name a few.

TC3 has also launched an exclusive merch line so fans can embrace their signature vibe at each show and beyond. While adding to their own headline run, TC3 also joins select dates on Luke Combs’ BEER NEVER BROKE MY HEART TOUR. Get Country Fuzz here: https://countryfuzzclothing.com/.