The Burroughs Catch A Groove with New Single “Baby Get Down”

The Burroughs are back with a music video for their single “Baby Get Down”. Urging listeners to get up and move, the new video echoes laid-back beats, sexy lyrics, and fiery horns for a tune that hits hard on the dance floor.

“Baby Get Down” is a song designed to unite people under the holy banner of the get down and the video does just that with a full cast of people shaking their “rumpadumps”. Lead singer Johnny Burroughs was inspired to write the song after a night of dancing to the legendary funk band “ZAPP”. Written and produced by Johnny Burroughs, the song paints a classic story of one person pursuing another on the dance floor starting with a chorus of soaring vocals before falling into a laid back funky beat. Once the chorus drops and the horns hit, listeners can’t help but get up, get down and “shake their rumps” as the song instructs. Dancers Alicia Viezcas, Gracie Eaton, and Gabriella Lozano bring the story to life in the video by joining Johnny Burroughs for some sleek choreography. Karen Burroughs plays the flirtatious lead opposite Johnny Burroughs, reenacting the fateful night the song was conceived.

“Baby Get Down” is the second release of the year by The Burroughs that was written, arranged, performed, and produced completely by members of the band. Shot by Joe Brayan and directed, edited, and choreographed by Johnny Burroughs, the video for “Baby Get Down” brings the energy of this swagger-filled summer jam to life with dramatic lighting as the dancers dance in perfect sync, and the band performs, parties, and invites you to get down.

“Baby Get Down is a step forward for the band in production, songwriting and funkiness. It carries our mission as a band to lift people up, bring them together and entice them to get down.” – Johnny Burroughs

Steeped in classic soul standards and outfitted with modern flair, The Burroughs are a nine piece band with a powerhouse sound that has been electrifying audiences across Colorado and beyond. Since 2013, the band has lit up stages with their trademark brand of “Sweaty Soul Music,” quickly earning their rightful place as one of the best live bands in the region.

No newcomer to uplifting spirits, Johnny Burroughs has a background working as a licensed minister and music pastor. His church upbringing serves him well on stage, where the red-headed frontman sings, dances, and screams audiences into a revival-like frenzy. His dynamite backing band includes a sizzling 4 piece horn section and tight 4 piece rhythm section that are as versatile as they are fun to watch. The band’s live performances are capped by choreographed dancing, soaring solos, and funky grooves, with the goal of moving the audience to a joyful celebration by each show’s closing tune.

The Burroughs have played prestigious festivals and venues including Salmonfest Alaska, Bohemian Nights New West Fest, Denver’s Underground Music Showcase, and the Mishawaka. They have opened for acts including The Motet, The Steve Miller Band, Keller Williams, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and The Main Squeeze. Previous recorded releases include “Love and Unity” produced by Eric Krasno (2020); “The Slip” and “Forever In Love” on Color Red Music (2019); their full-length studio album Got to Feel (2018); the single “You Are My Joy,” and b-side “1968” (2016); and the full-length live album Sweaty Greeley Soul (2015), recorded live at the Moxi Theater. The band is represented by Assemble Sound for sync licensing representation.

Since the band’s start, The Burroughs have always embraced their hometown of Greeley, Colorado, with a passion for community outreach. Previous partnerships have amplified the work of great organizations like the Weld Food Bank, Greeley Boys and Girls Clubs, and Habitat for Humanity. The band’s latest mission is an ongoing partnership with Greeley-Evans District 6 Schools titled #BandsGiveBack- a campaign for local artists to pledge money and time dedicated towards providing all area students with access to music education. Providing music clinics and joint performances with high school bands around their city and across the country, The Burroughs hope to inspire the next generation of musicians to find a career path in music.