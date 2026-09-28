The Brothers Union Is Getting Unstuck From Life Cycles In New Single “Mama Tried”

Alternative rock band, The Brothers Union, has released “Mama Tried,” the latest single off their upcoming album set to drop later this year. We’ve all been in a situation where mother knows best, even if we didn’t know it at the time, and The Brothers Union crafted the perfect song as an ode to the wisdom of a mother who saw things clearly long before her son did. “Mama Tried” explores the journey of looking back on life’s challenges with a newfound perspective. The track is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide.

Built around a nostalgic, driving rhythm and feel-good guitar riffs, “Mama Tried” encapsulates the carefree spirit of youth while reflecting on the lessons that come with growing up. The track’s spirited melody and fast-paced tempo make it the kind of song you’ll find yourself singing along to while driving with the windows down on a summer afternoon. The track’s upbeat sound is reminiscent of 2000s pop punk classics, like Blink 182 and The Gaslight Anthem, but built with a modern twist that is entirely its own. The lyrics offer a more mature point of view, one that gets the head out of the clouds and back to reality. “Looking back, it’s about recognizing missed lessons, accepting responsibility for your own choices, and feeling a sense of regret for not listening sooner,” says vocalist Mike O’Reilly. At its core, “Mama Tried” explores a realization that often comes with age: the advice our parents gave us may have been worth listening to. The song also addresses being caught in a constant pattern and wanting to get out. It is a sentiment that many of us recognize in our own lives. This sense of shared experience roots the song in authenticity, allowing it to ring true for listeners. By the song’s conclusion, the contemplative verses turn to resolution. The closing lyric, “still standing,” leaves the audience with a hopeful message of perseverance, bringing the song’s themes full circle. Produced by Rob Chiarappa (Arm’s Length, Hot Mulligan, The Story So Far) and recorded at DIMM Studios in Freehold, New Jersey, the track pairs bright instrumentation with thoughtful songwriting, delivering a message of resilience and clarity over time.

The Brothers Union is a four-piece alternative rock band from Central New Jersey built on family, friendship, and a lifelong love of music. As their name suggests, the group is anchored by two brothers, vocalist/guitarist Mike O’Reilly and bassist/vocalist Sean O’Reilly, whose musical bond began long before the band itself. Growing up in a musical family, the brothers spent their childhood learning songs together and absorbing influences ranging from The Beatles, U2, and The Cure to Blink-182, Sublime, and Taking Back Sunday. The project first took shape after Mike departed a previous New Brunswick-based garage band and began developing a collection of songs that demanded a bigger, more expansive sound. Always wanting to start a band with his younger brother, Mike brought Sean into the fold, laying the foundation for what would become The Brothers Union. Rounded out by drummer Alec Wagstaff and guitarist Tony Chrysanthopoulos, the band has spent the past decade crafting a sound that blends melodic alt-rock with punk energy and heartfelt songwriting. Following the release of two full-length albums, Pain and the Opposite and Esoteric, along with four EPs, Little Blue Room, Paper Hearts, Always Has Been, and And Always Will Be, The Brothers Union continues to evolve, recently teaming up with producer Rob Chiarappa as they prepare a new wave of singles throughout 2026.

“Mama Tried” encourages us to appreciate the people whose guidance often makes sense only in hindsight.

“Mama Tried” is now available to stream and download. Follow The Brothers Union on Instagram @thebrothersunion and visit their website TheBrothersUnion.com to stay updated on all their upcoming projects.