The Brothers Free Music Program

Strange Arrangement® is a band of dedicated musicians fronted and founded by The Brothers Van Kirk, Warren and Gregory. Based in Southwest FL, they are true innovators and creators of their own style. The band has been accompanied by the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra and voted “Best Band Award” by Pine Island newspaper, recently released a new single Life Wata available on Google Play, Spotify, i Heart Radio, Apple Music, Amazon, Deezer and other streaming sites.

Their music stylistically spans from hip hop, funk, rock, country and more. Warren plays his Godin guitar, both lead and rhythm, Gregory “featured in Bass Musician Magazine” performs with his Fender Zone bass. The brothers can perform as an entertaining duo or expand to a small orchestra with drums, horns, strings keyboard, backup singers and dancers. On stage the brothers perform upbeat music with embedded with love.

In 2015 Warren and Gregory wanted a way to give back to the community and began to host a free music program for all ages and skill level, exploring music and trying different instruments.

The program provides access to an interactive experience instruments and instructors. Both brothers are talented enough to explore a variety of instruments which makes it easier to assist those interested. Warren and Greg invite all beginning and experienced musicians to join them at these weekly events “Monday Music”.

Monday Music is currently held 6-7pm Monday Nights at the Beacon of Hope, 5090 Doug Taylor Cir, St James City, FL 33956.