I enjoy the freedom of expression, the catharsis that comes from strumming some chords and spilling your heart out through lyric and melody. Its nothing short of pure magic and i’ve been hooked like a fish ever since I heard a band play ‘Can’t You See’ in a bar in Ogden, UT in the middle of the worst heartbreak i’d had in my early 20’s. I love the lifestyle of constantly being on the go; because its then I feel most alive, accomplished and fulfilled. There’s only one thing I hate about being a musician and its that its the hardest thing i’ve ever done, while also being the best thing i’ve ever done. The dichotomy of the two is forever maddening. Somedays you think you’ve got a handle on it and are living your best life, then others you don’t think you can get out of bed and do life. You learn to take what you can get when you can get it.