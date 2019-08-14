The Beasley Brothers Channel ‘Summertime’ Feelings with New Release

Nashville based group, The Beasley Brothers channels your inner summer vibes with the release of new single, Summertime. Stream the newest release on all streaming platforms.

“This song was written to put the listener in their summertime happy place- whether that’s sitting back in a lounge chair by the lake enjoying an ice cold beverage, hanging out at the beach, or doing whatever else puts them in a relaxing summer mood,” explains Beasley Brothers. “For us, “Summertime” was inspired by the many days we have spent at our family’s lake house on Tims Ford Lake. The house itself isn’t much, but the memories are plentiful. It has always been a place where close friends and family can come together and simply enjoy life.“

They have released three EPs to date, entitled “The First One”, “Here We Go Again” and “I Can’t Believe It’s Christmas Time”, and have begun work on their fourth album. In 2015, they were listed among the “15 North Alabama Musicians To Watch”, and they also were the 1st place winners of the WhistleStop “Que The Music” contest, where they opened for the iconic rock band, Kansas. The Beasley Brothers perform at a variety of different events ranging from weddings and parties, to large music festivals throughout southeast.

For more information on The Beasley Brothers, please visit www.thebeasleybrothers.com.