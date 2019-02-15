The Band Perry Announce 2019 Coordinates Tour
The Band Perry may no longer be one of our favorite country trios, but they are still alive and kicking outside of the genre. The band will be hitting the road in support of their EP Coordinates this spring.
The tour is named after the EP, and the three will travel around the United States this March through May. We’ll be crossing our fingers for some country music thrown into their setlist. As of now, no support acts have been announced.
Coordinates marked their first EP/album since their sophomore LP, Pioneer. With an almost six-year hiatus from releasing a body of work, the Band Perry tried their hands at pop music before ultimately settling into the electronic space with their new album. The band released the EP on their own record label imprint, Artrat.
The Band Perry’s 2019 Coordinates North American Tour Dates:
Mar. 1 — Sioux City, Iowa @ Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Mar. 2 — Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Resort and Casino
Mar. 3 — Clear Lake, Iowa @ Surf Ballroom
Mar. 15 — Destin, Fla. @ Club LA
Mar. 16 — Mobile, Ala. @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall
Mar. 17– Tampa, Fla. @ Busch Gardens
Mar. 28 — Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Orpheum Theatre
Mar. 29 — Albuquerque, NM., Sunshine Theatre
Mar. 30 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Coca-Cola Sun Deck
Apr. 12 — Marion, Il. @ Midwest Event Center
Apr. 13 — Bowler, Wisc @ North Star Mohican Casino Resort
Apr. 15 — Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags
Apr. 17 — Fort Collins, Co. @ Washington’s
Apr. 18 — Aspen, Co. @ Belly Up Aspen
Apr. 19 — Ogden, Utah @ Peery’s Egyptian Theatre
Apr. 29 — Lubbock, Texas @ Jake’s Backroom
May 1 — Baton Rouge, La. @ Varsity Theatre
May 2 — Jackson, Miss. @ Duling Hall
May 3 — Biloxi, Miss. @ IP Casino Resort
May 4 — Birmingham, Ala. @ WorkPlay Theatre
May 6 — Virginia Beach, Via. @ Elevation27
May 7 — Pigeon Forge, Tenn. @ Ole Smoky Moonshine at The Island
May 9 — Portland, Maine. @ Port City Music Hall
May 10 — Atlantic City, N.J,. @ Sound Waves at the Hard Rock
May 11 — Providence, R.I.,. @ Fete Ballroom