The Band Perry Announce 2019 Coordinates Tour

The Band Perry may no longer be one of our favorite country trios, but they are still alive and kicking outside of the genre. The band will be hitting the road in support of their EP Coordinates this spring.

The tour is named after the EP, and the three will travel around the United States this March through May. We’ll be crossing our fingers for some country music thrown into their setlist. As of now, no support acts have been announced.

Coordinates marked their first EP/album since their sophomore LP, Pioneer. With an almost six-year hiatus from releasing a body of work, the Band Perry tried their hands at pop music before ultimately settling into the electronic space with their new album. The band released the EP on their own record label imprint, Artrat.

The Band Perry’s 2019 Coordinates North American Tour Dates:

Mar. 1 — Sioux City, Iowa @ Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Mar. 2 — Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Resort and Casino

Mar. 3 — Clear Lake, Iowa @ Surf Ballroom

Mar. 15 — Destin, Fla. @ Club LA

Mar. 16 — Mobile, Ala. @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall

Mar. 17– Tampa, Fla. @ Busch Gardens

Mar. 28 — Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Orpheum Theatre

Mar. 29 — Albuquerque, NM., Sunshine Theatre

Mar. 30 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Coca-Cola Sun Deck

Apr. 12 — Marion, Il. @ Midwest Event Center

Apr. 13 — Bowler, Wisc @ North Star Mohican Casino Resort

Apr. 15 — Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags

Apr. 17 — Fort Collins, Co. @ Washington’s

Apr. 18 — Aspen, Co. @ Belly Up Aspen

Apr. 19 — Ogden, Utah @ Peery’s Egyptian Theatre

Apr. 29 — Lubbock, Texas @ Jake’s Backroom

May 1 — Baton Rouge, La. @ Varsity Theatre

May 2 — Jackson, Miss. @ Duling Hall

May 3 — Biloxi, Miss. @ IP Casino Resort

May 4 — Birmingham, Ala. @ WorkPlay Theatre

May 6 — Virginia Beach, Via. @ Elevation27

May 7 — Pigeon Forge, Tenn. @ Ole Smoky Moonshine at The Island

May 9 — Portland, Maine. @ Port City Music Hall

May 10 — Atlantic City, N.J,. @ Sound Waves at the Hard Rock

May 11 — Providence, R.I.,. @ Fete Ballroom