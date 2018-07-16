The Backstreet Boys Perform On GMA, Set Vegas Residency

THE BACKSTREET BOYS performed to over 5,500 fans in CENTRAL PARK’s RUMSEY PLAYFIELD as part of GOOD MORNING AMERICA’s Summer Concert Series, drawing the show’s biggest audience to date. The group performed their chart-topping new single “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” along with their hits “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” “I Want It That Way,” “As Long As You Love Me,” and “Larger Than Life.”

BSB also announced the final dates of their LAS VEGAS residency “Larger Than Life,” which will come to an end in FEBRUARY 2019. Watch the GOOD MORNING AMERICA performance here.