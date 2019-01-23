The anticipated LP entitled “Redefinition of Angie” will release April 3, 2019

With a voice that was born to sing R&B the way it was meant to be, Angelia not only brings us back to one of the most notable and relatable eras of truly inspirational music, but also adds glistening touches of today’s mainstream sensibilities as well. With her new LP “Redefinition Of Angie”slated for release on April 3rd, 2019, the Nashville-based recording artist, GRAMMY member and professional vocal coach already turned heads back in 2017 with her soul-infused and multifaceted EP “Both Sides Of Love”. A collection of tracks with a classic Soul/R&B sound that brings out her nostalgic vocal melodies and artistic merit right to the forefront with endless likability factors.

“Both Sides Of Love”shows many sides of Angelia from her versatile vocal range, signature sound and insatiable passion for singing. She has a catchiness and precision that resonates with a style that touches on equal parts originality and familiarity, giving her audience a taste of something fresh yet still identifiable. It’s an R&B record like no other you’ll hear in today’s music world.

Comprised of jazzy guitar progressions with funky riffs, dynamically smooth bass lines and a neat & tidy rhythm section, Angelia brings us all the goods with every track from “Both Sides Of Love”. Her angelic and head-turning vocal melodies are something you have to hear to believe, and every melody placement she embraces in each measure fits like a warm glove. It’s a record that reminds us that true R&B still exists, and Angelia‘s soulful approach is what makes this EP truly authentic and refreshing.

Her upcoming LP “Redefinition Of Angie” is a record with the same nostalgia as the EP, and has many more facets of Angelia‘s writing style and musical aura as an indie artist. She’s been cranking out several new tunes in the studio, and this LP is one that will truly hit it out of the park for all who already know her, as well as those just discovering her now. This highly anticipated record will have 11 fresh songs that will keep you fascinated, refreshed and with a breath of fresh air that real music still exists. Angelia has proven that she knows how to breathe life into everything she writes, and this LP will be another showcasing of exactly just that, and so much more that will exceed your expectations.

“Redefinition Of Angie”will be available April 3rd, 2019 and will be available on all digital music retailers and streaming platforms. Her “Both Sides Of Love” EP is also currently available on the same digital outlets, including YouTube and her social media networks as well. Mark your calendars for the LP, and get yourself ready for it by getting your copy of the EP while you’re waiting. You’ll be more than happy you did.

