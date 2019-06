WESTWOOD ONE-syndicated THE ADAM BOMB SHOW has picked up Hot AC KYIS/OKLAHOMA CITY, Top 40/Rhythmic KWPW/ROBINSON, TX and Hot AC WMXV/FLORENCE-MUSCLE SHOALS, AL as affiliated. BOMB locally does afternoons on Top 40 WWWQ (Q99.7)/ATLANTA.

THE ADAM BOMB SHOW is available via web or FTP automated download. For more information, contact TODD ALAN at talan@westwoodone.com or at (212) 735-1107.