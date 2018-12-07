The 3rd Annual Christmas Songwriting Competition Kicks Off

This is a limited time only opportunity when you can enter Christmas or Holiday songs. Yes, it’s that time of the year folks when you think about Christmas and Holidays. Do you have an Original Christmas Song you have written or co-written? Do you have a song like “Last Christmas” by Wham! or “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey? Do you have any Hanukkah or Kawanzaa songs? Why not enter the Christmas/Holiday Songwriting Competition. Who knows, you could be the top winner and a special Christmas Songwriting trophy for that special place on your mantle and possible songwriting contract with a major music publishing house.

Also, the top 15 finalists’ songs will appear on our Christmas/Holiday Compilation CD, which will be promoted to various radio stations in USA and Canada. This is excellent music industry exposure for up-and-coming songwriters and music artists.

Songwriter Philip Adams of Quincy, MA won top honors with his song “My Christmas Wish” at the 2nd Annual Christmas/Holiday Songwriting Competition.

“I am honored and filled with appreciation of the recognition given by the music business professionals who have judged the second annual Christmas Songwriting Competition. Winning is not only gratifying, it is an immense validation”, said Philip Adams. He has won first prize in the Billboard Song Contest in 1990. He is a self-taught musician and songwriter who has persevered through the years.

Singer Songwriter Jake Clayton along with co-writers Rob Daniels and Cory Hall, from Nashville, TN took the second prize with their song “Snow Is On the Ground”.

“It is an honor to finally be recognized as a songwriter. I’m honored”, said Jake Clayton.

Ruth Pollack Pappas of New York, NY took the third prize with her song “Dreaming of Christmas Morning”.

All three winners received music publishing contracts offers from Christmas and Holiday Music Publishing, a leading music publisher who specializes in Christmas and Holiday Music.

Deadline to enter the 3rd Annual Christmas Songwriting Competition: December 23rd. For more information, visit: https://www.songwriting.net/xmas