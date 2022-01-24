The 2022 New Music Awards…and the Nominees are

New Music Weekly magazine has announced nominations for its 2022 New Music Awards. NMW has listed the very best in music based on their past charts & radio action along with nods to radio stations, their programmers and industry professionals. Voting is active via “open-ballot” giving subscribers and the general public an opportunity to express and voice their opinions towards picking the finalist of winners.

If you are an artist, band or record label that has been chosen, reach out to New Music Weekly Magazine now advertising opportunities within the 2022 NMA Nominations special edition. We encourage you to take action and participate in choosing the winners visit NewMusicAwards.com