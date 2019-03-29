THANK YOU, FLORIDA! LUKE BRYAN CLOSES OUT COUNTRY THUNDER WITH A BANG!

Rowdy fans and perfect weather at fabulous Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee made Country Thunder Florida 2019 an instant classic. With Bryan, Toby Keith and a spectacular Saturday evening performance from 2019 ACM New Male Artist Of The Year, Luke Combs, leading the charge, fans soaked up the sun and fun of Florida’s newest and greatest country music festival.

Chris Lane, Granger Smith, Lanco, Tracy Lawrence, High Valley, Mitchell Tenpenny, Maddie And Tae, Jimmie Allen, Runaway June, Restless Heart, Waterloo Revival, Jameson Rodgers, Noah Schnacky, Scooter Brown and more were part of a lineup which included an astounding 10 ACM nominations.

Electric Thunder, featuring line dancing, DJ Steve Stewart and even more live music was a major hit, and $90,000.00 was raised for the Nemours Children’s Hospital at the on-site Nemours Garden Party.

Organizers also announced next year’s festival dates of March 27-29, 2020

Many Thunder fans also took in the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo which took place during the festival at Silver Spurs Arena.

The Country Thunder Music Festivals organization has a 15-year history which boasts four other major multi-day events in North America, including the reigning ACM Festival Of The Year in Arizona (April 11-14). The organization also hosts events in Wisconsin (July 18-21), Alberta (August 16-18) and Saskatchewan (July 11-14).